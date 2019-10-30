UK general election countdown: key dates

Thursday, October 31st – John Bercow’s last day as Speaker

Monday, November 4th – A House of Commons election will take place to choose a new Speaker

Tuesday, November 5th – MPs’ final day in the House of Commons

Wednesday, November 6th – Dissolution of Parliament would take place at one minute past midnight. Campaign begins in earnest

Thursday, November 14th – Deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers

Monday, November 18th – Party manifestos likely to be launched in this week

Monday, November 25th – Deadline for applying to register to vote

Tuesday November 26th – Deadline to apply for a postal vote would be

December 4/5th – Summit of Nato leaders in London.

Thursday December 12th – Polling day. Polls will open at 7am on and close at 10pm. Counting begins immediately and continues overnight.

Friday, December 13th – Results from all 650 constituencies in the UK could take up to 24 hours to be declared