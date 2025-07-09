Jail term for man who received pandemic unemployment payment from six others

A man who received six other people’s State-supplied Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has been jailed.

Father-of-four Stefan Muntean, with an address at Meadowbrook, Athlone, Co Westmeath, was handed a three-year sentence at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court.

Muntean (39), who was on social welfare, pleaded guilty to money-laundering using his account in his local credit union and the finance app Revolut, and welfare fraud in 2022.

The PUP was a temporary social welfare payment for employees and self-employed individuals who were out of work due to Covid-19.

An investigation was triggered when the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau’s financial intelligence unit became aware of suspicious transactions.

The court heard Muntean could not provide an explanation for €60,000 lodged into his accounts over four months.

Athlone-based Detective Garda Kenneth Nerney said €48,752 went through Muntean’s Revolut account between July 1st and October 24th, 2022.

The source of these funds could not be identified, with Muntean telling officers that unnamed friends or relatives transferred some money to him.

Unexplained cash lodgments to his credit union account came to about €11,000 from May 18th to November 25th, 2022.

Det Gda James Martin said the investigation identified six Personal Public Service (PPS) numbers of individuals not residing in Ireland at the time who were receiving PUP support, totalling €16,786, which was also paid into Muntean’s credit union account.

Judge Johnson said the offences were serious and a fraud on the State

Over the relevant time, Muntean spent €90,000 in an online casino and withdrew €68,622 from his gambling account.

Muntean, with prior convictions for theft and trespass, had been entitled to a carer’s allowance to look after his father and had worked intermittently.

Gardaí accepted he had no display of wealth, the court heard.

Desmond Dockery SC, defending, said his client admitted he was reckless in allowing his account to be used for the pandemic payments.

He said Muntean, who came to Ireland almost 20 years ago, was a member of the Roma community and suffered with health issues and had a gambling habit. Muntean lived in squalor and was estranged from his family, the court heard.

Muntean, who listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter, did not address the court.

Judge Keenan Johnson sentenced Muntean to five years and six months in prison. He suspended two-and-a-half years on the condition Muntean does not reoffend for five years. A concurrent two-year term was imposed for the PUP fraud.