Ireland weather: Heatwave expected as temperatures due to reach 28 or more

Ireland weather: enjoying the sunshine in Merrion Square, Dublin as the heat rises across the country. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Conditions are set to become “very warm or even hot” in the coming days with temperatures possibly breaching 28 degrees this weekend, said Met Éireann.

Following an already warm and humid start to the week with a peak of 25.5 degrees on Wednesday at Phoenix Park in Dublin, high pressure which has settled over Ireland will see temperatures rise further from Thursday.

Alongside mainly dry and settled conditions, the forecaster expects “very warm or even hot” days ahead.

Mist and fog will clear on Thursday morning, leading to a “very warm” day with highest temperatures generally ranging from 22 to 27 degrees.

Clear skies are likely to develop on Friday “becoming hot in sunshine” with highs of 22 to 28 degrees expected, though a representative for Met Éireann said temperatures could go above 28 degrees throughout the weekend.

Similar temperatures are anticipated on Saturday which is set to be another “very warm or hot day”. The eastern half of the country is likely to experience the best of the sunshine while more cloud is expected further West.

While Sunday morning will start off dry with sunshine in the east and north, cloud and showery rain is expected to move in over Munster and Connacht in the afternoon before gradually extending north-eastward throughout the evening and night.

Despite this, similar highs of 22 to 28 degrees are expected on Sunday.

The hot conditions could be short-lived, however, with Met Éireann saying current indications suggest a “cooler and more unsettled” start to next week.

Based on current observations, showers and longer spells of rain are expected early next week with temperatures, as of now, likely to be in the high teens to low twenties.

As the UV index is set to remain high to very high over the coming days, the HSE recommends using SPF, hats and clothing to protect the skin from harsh ultraviolet levels.

It also advises seeking shade or avoiding being outside entirely during midday hours while UV levels are eight and above.

Before an expected influx to rivers, lakes and beaches over the coming days, meanwhile, Water Safety Ireland has urged the public to “stay alert” and to choose swimming areas where lifeguards are present.

It also warned prospective swimmers to watch their step in shallow sandy waters where weever fish lie buried along the Irish coast.

“If accidentally stepped on, their dark-tipped spines can deliver a painful sting. To reduce the risk, wear beach shoes when paddling or walking in shallow water. If stung, immerse the affected area in hot water which helps break down the venom’s protein,” it said.

These cautions come alongside a national appeal from Uisce Éireann to conserve water amid already increasing pressure on the water network.