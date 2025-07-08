Bayeux Tapestry to return to UK for first time in more than 900 years

The Bayeux Tapestry will go on display at the British Museum in September 2026

The Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the 1066 Norman invasion and Battle Of Hastings, is to return to England for the first time in more than 900 years.

The tapestry will arrive in the UK at the British Museum next year on loan from France.

In return, the British Museum will loan the Sutton Hoo collection, the Lewis chessmen and other items to France.

The 70-metre-long work, which is more than 900 years old, depicts the battle which saw William The Conqueror take the English throne from Harold Godwinson and become the first Norman king of England.

It is widely accepted to have been made in England during the 11th century and was likely to have been commissioned by Bishop Odo Of Bayeux. It has been on display in various locations across France during its history, including most recently at the Bayeux Museum in Normandy.

French president Emmanuel Macron said the exchanges of “extraordinary national treasures” would be officially announced at the British Museum on Wednesday.

“The times of William the Conqueror are over – happily,” he said in an address to UK parliamentarians.

“I think these mutual loans of these extraordinary national treasures will involve fascinating human exchanges, which will certainly be positive for our future in terms of culture,” Mr Macron said.

Director of the British Museum Nicholas Cullinan said: “The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most important and unique cultural artefacts in the world, which illustrates the deep ties between Britain and France and has fascinated people across geographies and generations.

“It is hard to overstate the significance of this extraordinary opportunity of displaying it at the British Museum and we are profoundly grateful to everyone involved.

“This will be the first time the Bayeux Tapestry has been in the UK since it was made, almost 1,000 years ago.”

The Sutton Hoo treasures, discovered as part of a seventh century Anglo-Saxon ship burial in Suffolk in 1939, provide insight into England during the period before the Norman Conquest.

The Lewis chessmen are a collection of medieval chess pieces, mostly carved from walrus ivory, discovered on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland in 1831.

Museums in Normandy will host the Sutton Hoo treasures while they are in France.

Further details of the exhibition will be announced by the British Museum in due course, with the loan set to form part of a season of culture in 2027 celebrating the 1,000th anniversary of the birth of William The Conqueror, and the Grand Depart of the 2027 Tour de France from the UK.

The tapestry will be displayed in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery of the British Museum between September 2026 and July 2027. – PA