Leona Maguire sinks first LPGA Tour hole-in-one to share lead at Amundi Evian Championship

Leona Maguire found a new lease of life by the shores of Lake Geneva as the Cavan golfer included her first ever hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour en route to signing for a stunning opening round 65 in the Amundi Evian Championship at the French resort.

Maguire’s ace came on the signature Par 3 second hole – her 12th hole of the round – where she took “a little bit off” an 8-iron and watched as the ball finished in the hole. “Pretty special,” said Maguire of what she termed a “pretty good highlight to the day.”

Later joined in the clubhouse lead by American Andrea Lee and Australia’s Gabriella Ruffles, Maguire’s return to form – having endured a tough time in coping with the physical demands at last week’s Women’s Irish Open at Carton House – was timely in the fourth of five Majors of the season on the LPGA Tour.

“We had really tough conditions at the Irish Open in the wind and stuff last week, so it was a nice break from that to have a pretty flat, calm morning this morning.

Leona Maguire celebrate hitting a hole-in-one on the second hole. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

“I think as we were getting to the end of last week at the Irish Open we were paying attention to knowing what was coming up here. I think this is my sixth year here, so you know what to expect every year here.

“You know you’re going to have to work the ball a little bit. You can use the slopes or fight against them. Yeah, for the most part did a really good job today,” said Maguire.

The 30-year-old had started her round with a bogey on the 10th but bounced back with a birdie on the 11th, one of five in her round, with the hole-in-one for eagle on the second providing the shot of the day.