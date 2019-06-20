Tory leadership race comes down to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt will go head to head with Boris Johnson in the race to be Britain’s next prime minister, after beating Michael Gove by just two votes in the fifth and final round of voting by Conservative MPs.

Mr Johnson won 160 votes against 77 for Mr Hunt and 75 for Mr Gove. Johnson and Hunt’s names will now go forward to the Tory membership of about 140,000 – with Mr Johnson the overwhelming favourite to take possession of the keys to 10 Downing Street next month.

They will first have to face more than a dozen hustings events for party members, at which the pair’s plans for Brexit will come under scrutiny.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly promised that he will take Britain out of the European Union before the latest deadline of 31st October, with or without a deal.

Naturally disappointed but so proud of the campaign we ran. Huge thanks to my brilliant campaign team. It’s been an honour to be able to set out a vision for the future of our great country. Many congratulations to Boris and Jeremy! — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) June 20, 2019 I’m deeply honoured to have secured more than 50 per cent of the vote in the final ballot. Thank you to everyone for your support! I look forward to getting out across the UK and to set out my plan to deliver Brexit, unite our country, and create a brighter future for all of us. pic.twitter.com/i5D4ByurAM — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2019 I'm the underdog - but in politics surprises happen as they did today. I do not doubt the responsibility on my shoulders - to show my party how we deliver Brexit and not an election, but also a turbo-charged economy and a country that walks tall in the world — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 20, 2019

But he has also secured the support of many one-nation Tory MPs, including the health secretary, Matt Hancock, who dropped out of the race last week, by promising to reunite the country.

Mr Johnson told the Evening Standard on Thursday: “I do think it is time we had some excitement back into politics, I do, but there’s also quite a serious job of work to be done.”

Earlier in the day, in the fourth round of voting, the home secretary, Sajid Javid, was knocked out the race – and Mr Gove edged ahead of Mr Hunt.

After he was eliminated, Mr Javid said he hoped his candidacy could be an example “to kids who look and feel a bit different to their classmates, those who don’t have as many toys, or private tutors, those who feel like outsiders and wonder whether ‘opportunity’ is just for other people”.

On a nail-biting afternoon in Westminster, the foreign secretary then hit the phones to warn his colleagues that allowing Mr Gove into the final pair would turn the race into a “psychodrama”, between the two old rivals in Vote Leave.

But sceptics about whether Mr Johnson is the right man to run the country hoped Mr Gove – as a true Brexiter – would be more likely to outshine him in the eyes of Tory members.

There were widespread rumours at Westminster that Mr Johnson’s camp might deliberately lend some votes to Mr Hunt, whom they considered an easier candidate to confront.–Guardian