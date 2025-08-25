Crime & Law

Gardaí seize e-scooters, e-bikes and drugs in operation targeting criminal activity in Dublin

Operation focused on use of vehicles for drug distribution, money laundering, transporting firearms and drug related intimidation

Six electric scooters and seven electric bikes were seized as part of Friday's Garda operation in Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Ella Sloane
Mon Aug 25 2025 - 13:16

Gardaí have seized a number of electric motorbikes, e-bikes and e-scooters suspected of being used in criminal activity in Dublin.

Nine residences were searched in the Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Rathcoole and Blanchardstown areas on Friday as part of Operation Meacán.

Six e-scooters, seven e-bikes, a diesel scrambler and an electric Surron scrambler were among the items seized, as well as a drone, a bicycle, cannabis worth €500 and €10,000 of liquid THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The drugs seized are to be sent for further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Some €10,000 of liquid THC, a drone and cannabis valued at €500 were seized during Friday's searches in west Dublin. Photograph: An Garda Síóchána
A man in his 20s was arrested and subsequently charged with an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1961. He was bailed to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice again next month.

Three other people were arrested on foot of live bench warrants during the operation.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region West area carried out the searches.

Operation Meacán focuses on electric motorbikes, e-scooters and e-bikes which are being used for criminal activity including drug distribution, money laundering, transporting firearms and drug related intimidation.

