Theresa May to resign as Conservative leader on June 7th

Theresa May will resign the leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party on Friday, June 7th and will remain prime minister until her successor is chosen, she announced on Friday morning.

Mrs May’s voice broke as she said it had been the “honour of my life” to “serve the country I love”.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street in London, she said she had been Britain’s second woman prime minister, “but certainly not the last”, and she bore no ill-will to her political opponents.

She said she believed she had been right to persevere in her efforts to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. However, it was s now clear to her that it was in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to take charge, she said.

“I will resign as leader on Friday, 7th June, so a successor can be chosen.”

Mrs May’s government postponed Friday’s planned publication of the WAB after ministers told her they could not support it.

After a premiership of almost three years, Mrs May met Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful Conservative 1922 Committee, on Friday morning to set out a timetable for her departure.

The committee’s executive held a secret ballot this week on changing party rules to allow an immediate confidence vote in the prime minister if she refuses to leave, but Sir Graham was keeping the ballots sealed until Friday’s meeting.

Mrs May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership, won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit vote, and is to step down with her central pledges – to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union and heal its divisions – unfulfilled.

She endured repeated crises and humiliation in her effort to find a compromise Brexit deal that parliament could ratify. British politics remains deadlocked over how, when or whether to leave the EU.

The treasurer of the 1922 Committee, Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, previously said he expected Mrs May would stay on as a caretaker prime minister while a successor was chosen.

“It would be much tidier if she stays on as caretaker while we go through our processes of electing a leader of the Conservative Party who will then eventually take over as prime minister,” Sir Geoffrey told the BBC before Mrs May’s announcement.

A leadership election is thought likely to last about six weeks, starting on June 10th, after US president Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.

Mrs May’s departure will deepen the Brexit crisis as a new leader is likely to want a more decisive split, raising the chances of a confrontation with the EU and a snap parliamentary election.

The leading contenders to succeed Mrs May all want a tougher divorce deal, although the EU has said it will not renegotiate the Withdrawal Treaty it sealed in November.

Boris Johnson, the face of the official Brexit campaign in 2016, is the favourite to succeed May. Betting markets put a 40 per cent chance of Mr Johnson winning the top job in the event that a contest takes place.

Others tipped by betting markets are Dominic Raab, a Brexit supporter and former Brexit secretary. Betting markets put him on a 14 per cent chance.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt each have a 7 per cent chance, according to betting markets.

Betting markets give Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt and International Development Secretary Rory Stewart each a 4 per cent chance of the top job while Home Secretary (interior minister) Sajid Javid has a 3 per cent chance.–Additional reporting: Reuters