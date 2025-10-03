Two victims in Manchester synagogue attack were shot by police

Forensics continue to work at the scene of the attack near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Friday in Manchester, England. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said its officers shot two of the victims in the attack on a synagogue in the city on Thursday, one of whom died.

“One of the deceased victims would appear to have suffered a wound consistent with a gunshot injury,” GMP said on Friday.

“It is currently believed that the suspect, Jihad Al Shamie, was not in possession of a firearm and the only shots fired were from GMP’s Authorised Firearms Officers,” it added.

“We have also been advised by medical professionals that one of the three victims currently receiving treatment in hospital has also suffered a gunshot wound, which is mercifully not life threatening.”

The statement added: “It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

Meanwhile, three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings carried out by Jihad Al-Shamie (35).

The force said two men aged in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism connected to the incident.

It is understood that Al-Shamie’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under current investigation.

Three other men remain in hospital with serious injuries following the attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall. – Agencies