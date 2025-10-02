Manchester police shoot man after car driven into people, stabbing at synagogue

Four people have been injured in Manchester after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday where a man – who is believed to be the offender – was shot by firearms officers.

Sources say it is being treated as a potential terrorist incident. Counter-terrorism police and MI5, the security service covering the UK, have joined the investigation.

The incident has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish religious calendar.

In a statement, the police force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am.

The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public.

“(There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, told BBC Radio Manchester that is a “serious incident”.

He advised people to “avoid the area” but added: “at the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over.” He says the incident was dealt with “effectively” by those on site and by Greater Manchester Police.

The stabbings come as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur, a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy. – Agencies