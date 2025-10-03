Higher State spending of €90bn reduces cash surplus

Spending by Government departments including health (above), education and public services rose €5.4 billion to €77.5 billion.

Government spending of €90 billion slashed the State’s cash surplus by €3.6 billion at the end of September, official figures show.

Workers and businesses paid €73 billion in taxes in the nine months to the end of September, according to the latest exchequer returns.

“Non-tax” income reached €18.2 billion, bringing the total collected by Government over the first nine months of the year to €91.2 billion.

Total Government spending rose €11.7 billion to €89.8 billion by the end last month, leaving the State with a surplus of €1.4 billion, against €5 billion at the same point last year.

A transfer of €6.1 billion to the Future Ireland Fund, and Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund, accounted for more than half the increase in spending over the nine-month period.

The Oireachtas established both funds to deal with likely future demands on State finances, including spending on infrastructure, climate action and pensions.

Spending by Government departments including health, education and public services rose €5.4 billion to €77.5 billion.

“Non-voted” expenditure, which covers all other Government spending and includes the transfer to the two State funds, rose €6.3 billion to €12.3 billion, the returns show.

Corporation tax, paid by companies on their profits, reached €20 billion by the end September, €2.2 billion more than during the first nine months of 2024.

Companies paid €1.8 billion in September alone, €300 million more than in the same month last year.

Corporation tax includes a €1.72 billion payment from tech giant Apple, which was last year ordered by Court of Justice of the European Union to pay the State €13 billion in back taxes.

The State collected €25.8 billion in income tax from workers over the nine-month period an increase of €1 billion on the same nine months last year.

Shoppers paid €18.8 billion in VAT over the first nine months of this year, €900 million more than in comparable period in 2024.

Government collected €3.6 billion in VAT in September, one of the six months of the year during which the tax must be paid.

Drivers, drinkers and smokers paid €4.8 billion in excise in the period to end the end last month, according to the figures.