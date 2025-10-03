Business

Higher State spending of €90bn reduces cash surplus

Workers and businesses pay €73 billion in taxes, say exchequer returns

Spending by Government departments including health (above), education and public services rose €5.4 billion to €77.5 billion.
Spending by Government departments including health (above), education and public services rose €5.4 billion to €77.5 billion.
Barry O'Halloran
Fri Oct 03 2025 - 16:30

Government spending of €90 billion slashed the State’s cash surplus by €3.6 billion at the end of September, official figures show.

Workers and businesses paid €73 billion in taxes in the nine months to the end of September, according to the latest exchequer returns.

“Non-tax” income reached €18.2 billion, bringing the total collected by Government over the first nine months of the year to €91.2 billion.

Total Government spending rose €11.7 billion to €89.8 billion by the end last month, leaving the State with a surplus of €1.4 billion, against €5 billion at the same point last year.

READ MORE

Is the US economy headed for a tariff-induced downturn?

Vodafone Ireland’s new Italian boss Sabrina Casalta: ‘Being a CEO was actually not in my plan’

Americans saved the tourism sector this year, but will that continue?

Cairn Homes makes €75m offer for Dublin golf club and how is the tourism industry really faring?

A transfer of €6.1 billion to the Future Ireland Fund, and Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund, accounted for more than half the increase in spending over the nine-month period.

The Oireachtas established both funds to deal with likely future demands on State finances, including spending on infrastructure, climate action and pensions.

Donohoe warns of tax vulnerability after steep drop in August receipts ]

Spending by Government departments including health, education and public services rose €5.4 billion to €77.5 billion.

“Non-voted” expenditure, which covers all other Government spending and includes the transfer to the two State funds, rose €6.3 billion to €12.3 billion, the returns show.

Corporation tax, paid by companies on their profits, reached €20 billion by the end September, €2.2 billion more than during the first nine months of 2024.

Should we put more money into Irish soccer?

Listen | 43:43

Companies paid €1.8 billion in September alone, €300 million more than in the same month last year.

Corporation tax includes a €1.72 billion payment from tech giant Apple, which was last year ordered by Court of Justice of the European Union to pay the State €13 billion in back taxes.

The State collected €25.8 billion in income tax from workers over the nine-month period an increase of €1 billion on the same nine months last year.

Shoppers paid €18.8 billion in VAT over the first nine months of this year, €900 million more than in comparable period in 2024.

Government collected €3.6 billion in VAT in September, one of the six months of the year during which the tax must be paid.

Drivers, drinkers and smokers paid €4.8 billion in excise in the period to end the end last month, according to the figures.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O'Halloran

Barry O’Halloran covers energy, construction, insolvency, and gaming and betting, among other areas
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning