Iran tried to get jailed British citizen to spy, says husband

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman held by Tehran, started a hunger strike after her interrogators tried to persuade her to become a spy, her husband has claimed.

Richard Ratcliffe also revealed his wife was calm as she began an initial three-day hunger strike in protest at the Iranian prison authorities’ refusal to give her a clear written undertaking she would receive medical help for a lump on her breast, and other concerns.

He was speaking as the British foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, summoned the Iranian ambassador to demand the Iranian-British dual national, sentenced to five years in prison for espionage, was given proper medical help.

Mr Ratcliffe also said it was “now or never” for Mr Hunt to escalate the dispute by saying that the British government would provide his wife the status of diplomatic protection, a means by which the dispute would be elevated to a state-by-state dispute, making a legal international claim for her to be visited by Uk authorities in prison more likely to be granted.

Mr Ratcliffe was scheduled to meet Mr Hunt on Monday. He praised the foreign secretary’s tougher rhetoric, but said it was time for more action, pointing out the request to give diplomatic protection had been tabled more than a year ago.

He said the decision to disclose that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had pressured his wife to spy via a job with British Aid was difficult, but he said he had been appalled by the associated warning that if she did not agree to the offer, there would be consequences for her family still in Iran. “She was told it would be safer for her and safer for her family afterwards if she agreed to do this”, he said.

Mr Ratcliffe added: “She was told to think about it and that they would return. She had been terrified ever since.”

He disclosed he had written to the Iranian foreign minister, Javad Zarif, to protest against the threat, and had informed the UK Foreign Office. He also released an account of the demands that she should spy for Iran, adding everything in Iran was filmed, and if she had agreed, it would have been used against her. It was the first time the revolutionary guard corps had visited her for more than a year.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe refused the offer outright, he said, insisting she did not wish to spy for either the UK or Iran.

Power game

The request to become a spy for Iran was made on December 29th when the Iranians offered a short-term release in January. Mr Ratcliffe said a previous release emerged to be part of a power game in which Iran bartered her case for a favourable court outcome in the long-running Iranian-British dispute over debt owed to Iran by the UK for the sale of arms to Iran more than three decades ago.

Mr Ratcliffe claimed his wife had been used as a clear bargaining chip in two previous hearings on this case.

On Sunday, speaking in London at the start of her hunger strike, he also said the Iranian prison authorities had discussed his wife’s condition with her for an hour and a half, but the authorities became angry when she demanded that they put undertakings to improve her medical care in writing. “There have been too many broken promises and blockages to rely on empty words”, Mr Ratcliffe said.

He added her experience was that prison authorities played a game in which one branch of government made an offer, but only conditional on additional permission being given by another branch of the government. The Iranians, he said, “were involved in an elaborate game of pass the responsibility”.

He said the Iranian prison medical chief had offered Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe a step-by-step process so long as she complied with the Iranian prison regime, but refused to put this in writing. In recent months, she had been denied medical help for a lump in her breast, pains in her neck, numbness on her legs and psychiatric help.

The demands of the hunger strike, he said, were to see a specialist medical doctor, and for any remedies proposed by those doctors to be granted.

Mr Ratcliffe described the Iranians as scrambling in response to the public pressure being applied by the Free Zaghari-Ratcliffe campaign. He insisted “this is not a game”, adding at the same time he knew that if she chose to extend the hunger strike, the risks would multiply.

Later, the British foreign office confirmed that Mr Hunt had summoned the Iranian ambassador over Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s continued detention and her deteriorating health.

A spokeswoman said: “The foreign secretary will call for Nazanin to be immediately given the healthcare she requires and for her and other innocent British-Iranian dual nationals to be released. The foreign secretary has made this decision due to the deeply concerning deterioration in Nazanin’s health and the lack of progress in her case and other cases.

“The treatment of all British-Iranians detained in Iran, including Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is a priority for the government. We have repeatedly lobbied the Iranians to release Nazanin on humanitarian grounds and we will continue to raise all our cases at every level and every opportunity.”

Monique Villa, the chief executive of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s employer, said denying her employee medical access, including for new lumps found in her breasts in December, was a form of torture.

“This is a kind of very slow torture,” she said. She also said her employee had suffered “severe depression” in custody and reiterated she was not guilty of espionage.

“She’s not spy material,” Ms Villa said. “She’s innocent. She should be released immediately and she should have immediate medical access.” – Guardian