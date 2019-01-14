Brexit: EU offers reassurances to May, says it wants temporary backstop

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk have released a letter offering clarifications to the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement, stating Brussels “does not wish to see the backstop enter into force” and confirming its determination to see it replaced.

In the letter Mr Juncker and Mr Tusk say the Withdrawal Agreement “represents a fair compromise and aims to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union”.

The letter says the European Council position is that if the Irish backstop were triggered, it “would only apply temporarily, unless and until it is superseded by a subsequent agreement that ensures that a hard border is avoided”.

It said in such a case the European Union would try and reach an agreement that would replace the backstop, “and would expect the same of the United Kingdom, so that the backstop would only be in place for as long as strictly necessary.”

The backstop is an insurance policy written into the withdrawal agreement, or Brexit treaty, guaranteeing no harder border on the island of Ireland.

It would only be used as a last resort or the default option if the EU and UK could not reach an overarching free trade deal that would make trade so frictionless that there would be no border between the EU and the UK, including on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

In her response to the EU letter, British prime minister Theresa May said she was confident that there was widespread support for a broad and deep relationship between the UK and the EU.

Mrs May wrote: “The clarifications and undertakings proposed in this letter are consistent with the letter and spirit of the deal we have reached, but would be further reassurance that the fears that some hold on both sides are misplaced.”

Very clear and strong letter from @JunckerEU and @eucopresident offering clarity, support and a positive commitment to work with UK in the interests of both EU and UK through #Brexit. https://t.co/e77JBrdXUs — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 14, 2019

May's letter to Juncker and Tusk

Response from Juncker and Tusk

Mrs May said concern that a mutual desire to avoid triggering the backstop would be used as unfair leverage by the EU or by a future British government “is entirely unwarranted”.

“I strongly believe the fear about the EU’s intentions is unfounded too,” May added in her response to to Mr Tusk and Mr Juncker.

However, she also said the Brexit deal is at risk because of UK parliament concerns about Northern Ireland.

“There are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so”. Blocking Brexit is now a more likely outcome than Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, Mrs May said.

Assurances

The new assurances from the EU comes as Mrs May is due to make a last ditch effort on Monday to convince rebel MPs to back her Brexit divorce deal.

The future of the United Kingdom’s March 29th exit from the EU is deeply uncertain as parliament is likely to vote down Mrs May’s deal on Tuesday evening, opening up outcomes ranging from a disorderly divorce to reversing Brexit altogether.

Facing the deepest crisis in British politics for at least half a century, Mrs May will use a speech in the leave-supporting city of Stoke-on-Trent in central England to say that MPs blocking Brexit is now a more likely outcome than leaving without a deal.

“There are some in Westminster who would wish to delay or even stop Brexit and who will use every device available to them to do so,” Mrs May will say in a speech to factory workers in the leave-supporting city of Stoke-on-Trent in central England, according to advance extracts.

Mrs May warned MPs on Sunday that failing to deliver Brexit would be catastrophic for democracy, and her ministers said that thwarting the outcome of the 2016 referendum could lead to rise in far right populism.

As part of the effort to get the deal approved by the British parliament, the EU is due to set out some assurances in a choreographed exchange of letters on Monday, EU officials said.

Brussels has repeatedly said however that the deal itself cannot be renegotiated.

‘Parliamentary plot’

With no-deal Brexit the default option if May’s deal is defeated, some MPs are planning to pull control of Brexit from the government.

Though Mrs May is weakened, the executive has significant powers, especially during times of crisis, so it was unclear how parliament would be able to take control of Brexit.

If Mrs May’s deal is defeated and the government is unable to have any amended version passed in the next three weeks, one suggestion is for senior politicians who chair parliamentary committees to come up with an alternative Brexit plan.

“We’re in the very, very final stages of the end game here,” said Nick Boles, one of the Conservative MPs behind the plan who said he would vote for May’s deal. “What we need to do is find the solution and if the government can’t find the solution, and we want the government to find the solution and we’ll be voting for her solution - but if it can’t then parliament needs to,” he told BBC radio. – Reuters