Pro-Palestine demonstrators in London braced for mass arrests this Saturday for holding placards

A Palestinian flag is flown outside the Royal Courts of Justice, ahead of a high court ruling on the Palestine Action ban. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty

London’s Metropolitan Police has warned pro-Palestinian demonstrators that they could be arrested and risk being prosecuted under anti-terror laws if they attend a protest planned for Saturday at Parliament Square in Westminster.

Hundreds of demonstrators plan to gather in the square directly outside Britain’s houses of parliament to hold placards in support of Palestine Action, which was banned last month under anti-terror legislation.

Prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government proscribed the group following a break-in the previous month at Brize Norton Royal Air Force base, 75 miles northwest of London, where aircraft were damaged including refuelling aircraft that service RAF fighters in Cyprus.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators allege RAF planes in Cyprus conduct reconnaissance flights over Gaza. Five people with alleged links to Palestine Action have since been charged in connection with the Brize Norton break-in.

Under British law, it is now illegal under the UK’s Terrorism Act of 2000 to be a member of Palestine Action, with a potential prison sentence of up to 14 years. It is also an offence under anti-terror legislation to show any public support for it, including holding placards or chanting slogans.

Critics of the ban say it constitutes government overreach and restricts free speech because Palestine Action is clearly a protest group and not a terror organisation. The UK government says Palestine Action engaged in “extreme” actions.

Huda Ammori, a co-founder of Palestine Action, was last month given permission by a British court to seek a judicial review of the ban.

Since the proscription of the group, more than 200 of its supporters have been arrested at various demonstrations – in most cases for holding a placard that reads: “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.”

All but a handful of those arrested so far have been bailed by police but not yet charged, as a judicial review looms. However, a separate protest group, Defend Our Juries, has organised a demonstration for Parliament Square at 1pm on Saturday.

Defend Our Juries says up to 500 people have pledged to hold up placards in support of Palestine Action at Saturday’s gathering – protesters are said to be gambling that officers won’t intervene because it could overwhelm London’s police detention system.

However, London’s Met has issued a warning to demonstrators.

“Anyone who displays public support for Palestine Action, a proscribed organisation, is committing an offence under the Terrorism Act and can expect to be arrested and ... will be investigated to the full extent of the law,” said Dominic Murphy, the head of the London Met’s counter-terrorism branch.

“I would strongly advise anyone planning to come to London this weekend to show support for Palestine Action to think about the potential criminal consequences of their actions,” he said.

Amnesty International is among the organisations urging London officers not to engage in the mass arrest of peaceful protesters on Saturday.