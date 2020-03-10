Alex Salmond accuser ‘too scared’ to report ‘attempted rape’

A former Scottish government official whom former first minister Alex Salmond is charged with attempting to rape told a court on Tuesday she was initially too scared of the “powerful” politician to report the alleged 2014 incident.

“At the time I was still very confused and scared,” the alleged victim told the jury on the second day of Mr Salmond’s trial in the Edinburgh High Court on 14 charges – including attempted rape and sexual and indecent assault against 10 women. The former first minister (65) has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

“The first minister is a very powerful man and I didn’t want to get on the wrong side of him,” the former Scottish government official said under questioning from prosecutor Alex Prentice QC.

The alleged victim said that in 2017 she notified a Scottish National Party official about the incident but without going into explicit details, in the hope that the allegation would be kept “on record” in the party for reference if Mr Salmond, who by then had lost his seat in the UK parliament, sought office again.

“I didn’t want anyone else who worked for him have what happened to me happen to them,” said the former official, who cannot be named because of restrictions that prevent the media from identifying alleged victims of sexual offences.

Under later cross-examination, the woman acknowledged that she had said in a 2015 text to a friend of Mr Salmond about a potential work opportunity that would involve contact with the former first minister that it would “great to be working with him again”.

Presented by defence lawyer Shelagh McCall QC with later messages in which she suggested Mr Salmond had contributed to the opportunity not materialising, the former official denied that she was angry with him over the matter.

She also denied encouraging another alleged victim in the case to proceed with a complaint about Mr Salmond. The defence showed her an August 2018 message in which she said to the other alleged victim that she had “a plan” that “means we can be anonymous but see strong repercussions”.

The former official said the message reflected her hope that there would be consequences for Mr Salmond over his alleged misconduct. “I was feeling a lot more confident about the process,” she said.

The former official denied that she had been encouraged by other alleged victims, or others, to pursue a complaint against Mr Salmond, saying she had made the decision on her own. “I’ve done this off my own bat,” she said.

Cross-examination of the former official was set to continue on Tuesday afternoon. The trial is scheduled to take up to four weeks. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020