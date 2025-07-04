Thomas Partey: Former Arsenal midfielder charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault

Thomas Partey will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 5th. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Friday.

The allegations relate to three separate women who reported incidents that they allege happened between 2021 and 2022, the CPS said.

Two of the women allege they were raped by the footballer and one woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by him.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who represents Ghana at international level, is to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on August 5th.

Jaswant Narwal, of the CPS, said the service had authorised the prosecution of Mr Partey “for multiple counts of rape” after carefully reviewing “a comprehensive file of evidence”.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers in the Metropolitan Police who have carried out the investigation, to review the evidence and advise on the appropriate charges.”

He said he wished to remind everyone that “criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial”.

“We know there will be significant public interest in this announcement, but it is absolutely vital that there is no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into Mr Partey began in February 2022 after officers first received a report of rape.

Det Supt Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, said: “Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

“We would ask anyone who has been impacted by this case, or anyone who has information, to speak with our team.”

Mr Partey, who lives in Hertfordshire, was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for €50 million in October 2020 and became a key member of the first team. He left the club in recent days after his contract expired.

He was first arrested in July 2022, though he was not named at the time and continued to play for Arsenal while investigations were ongoing. – PA