Police officer charged over George Floyd’s murder released on bail

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd has been released from prison after posting $1 million bail.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted the bond on Wednesday, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

Mr Floyd, a black man, died on May 25th after Mr Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes as Mr Floyd, who was in handcuffs, said he could not breathe.

His death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Mr Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

Mr Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Thomas Lane, J Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

The other three officers previously posted bail amounts of $750,000 and have been free pending trial.

Currently, all four men are scheduled to face trial together in March but the judge is weighing a request to have them tried separately. – PA