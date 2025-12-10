Books

Sophie Kinsella, author of the Shopaholic book series, dies aged 55

Madeleine Wickham, who wrote under pen name Sophie Kinsella, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022

Madeleine Sophie Wickham, who wrote under the pen name Sophie Kinsella, in 2018. Photograph: Getty Images
Wed Dec 10 2025 - 13:242 MIN READ
Book Club

