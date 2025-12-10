Europe

Iceland is fifth country to boycott Eurovision 2026 in protest of Israel’s participation

Country is joined by Ireland, Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain who withdrew of Israeli conduct in Gaza war

Icelandic duo Vaeb performing the song Roa competed in the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty
Iceland will not take part ‍in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, the country’s public broadcaster RUV said ‍on Wednesday, after organiser the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) last week cleared Israel’s participation.

The decision to allow Israel to take part ‌in the next Eurovision, which will be held in Vienna in ⁠May, earlier prompted Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and ‌Slovenia ​to withdraw ‍in protest, citing Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war.

“It is clear from the public debate in this country and the reaction ⁠to the EBU’s decision last week that ⁠there will be neither joy nor ⁠peace regarding RUV’s participation,” the broadcaster’s director general Stefan Eiriksson said in a statement.

Iceland was ‍among the countries that had requested a vote last week on Israel’s participation. But the EBU decided not to call a vote on Israel’s participation, saying it had instead passed new rules aimed at discouraging ‌governments from influencing ‌the contest.

Iceland has never won the song contest but came second in 1999 and 2009. ‌The Eurovision Song Contest dates back to 1956 and reaches around ⁠160 million viewers, according to the EBU. – Reuters

