PSNI charge man arrested in cross-Border investigation into ‘violent right-wing extremism’

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have charged a man, following three arrests in Northern Ireland as part of a cross-Border investigation into “violent right-wing extremism”.

Two men were detained by police in Co Down and a woman was detained in Co Armagh, all under the Terrorism Act.

One of the men (38) was arrested in Ballynahinch while the other man (48) was arrested in Kilkeel. The woman (40) was arrested in Lurgan.

The 38-year-old has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, collection of information likely to be of use to terrorists and withholding information which might prevent an act of terrorism, the PSNI said.

He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The woman has been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), while the second man has been released following questioning.

The PSNI investigation into right-wing extremism is being carried out in conjunction with An Garda Síochána.