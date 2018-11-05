US hits Iran with sweeping new set of sanctions

The US has imposed sanctions on 700 Iranian targets as part of its “largest ever single day” of economic penalties against Tehran, fulfilling Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to take a harder line against the Islamic republic.

Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary, told reporters on Monday: “Today the US is executing on the final actions to withdraw [from] the Obama administration’s fatally flawed Iran deal.

“This is part of a maximum unprecedented economic pressure campaign the United States is waging against the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.”

The latest sanctions target the Iranian oil and financial sectors as the US seeks to force Tehran to rein in its regional activities, which the Trump administration says are destabilising the Middle East.

Mr Trump’s decision in May to pull out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and reimpose sanctions has pitted the US against European powers, China and Russia, cosignatories to the 2015 accord.

Mr Mnuchin said the imposition of sanctions on individuals, organisations, ships and aircraft on Monday was part of the Treasury’s “largest ever single day action targeting Iran”, adding that 300 of those sanctioned were new targets.

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, said Washington’s goal was to force Tehran to abandon its current course “or see [Iran’s] economy crumble”.

In a fillip to Tehran, the US named the eight countries to which it has granted six-month waivers to allow them to continue buying some Iranian crude: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Greece and Turkey.

But the US has not, crucially, revealed how much crude each buyer will be allowed to take.

Iran’s exports averaged about 2.5m barrels a day before the US decision to reimpose sanctions. Exports rose to almost 2.9m b/d in April but have since fallen by about 1m b/d, as buyers – especially in Europe – have turned away.

Financial system

Swift, the international financial messaging system, said on Monday it would comply with the restored US sanctions on Iran in a blow to EU efforts to defy Washington’s action.

Protesters hold a burning American flag during a demonstration on the anniversary of the US embassy seizure in Tehran. Photograph: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

The Belgian-based company said it would suspend “certain Iranian banks’” access to its cross border-payment network.

Swift’s decision further undermines EU efforts to maintain trade with Iran and save a landmark international deal with Tehran.

Iran has been emboldened by European governments’ continued support for the nuclear deal and an EU effort – as yet unfinished – to set up a payments channel, or “special purpose vehicle”, to facilitate the non-US trade with Iran.

European governments remain locked in negotiations over establishing the payments channel, having failed to get it ready for the November 5th deadline.

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani claimed a diplomatic victory against Washington as US sanctions came into effect because European governments have joined Tehran in opposing the measures.

“[It] should not be underestimated that the US insists on its words and the whole European Union does not accompany with it,” Mr Rouhani told a meeting of government economic officials on Monday.

“This means . . . the victory of [Iran’s] foreign policy . . . Today, other than a few countries, all other countries are against the US and stand by Iran.”

Although the US’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal rocked Iran’s economy and led to a huge fall of the national currency, relative calm prevailed in Tehran on Monday.

Waivers

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the US “could not defeat us” and was forced to take some steps back from oil sanctions by issuing waivers on oil sales.

“The US allies [European states] will create a special account and say they will not bow to the US pressure,” he told Iran’s members of parliament. “Whether they can do it or not is another issue . . . but today it is the US allies who are putting it under pressure . . . and stood against the US not to bring down Iran’s oil sales to zero.”

The EU’s continued support for the nuclear deal encouraged Iran to stay in and keep its nuclear activities frozen. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018