Ireland secures temporary seat on UN Security Council

Ireland has been elected to a seat on the UN Security Council in the first round of voting, in a major boost for the country’s foreign policy credentials.

Ireland secured 128 votes – exactly the two-thirds majority needed to qualify. Norway was elected to other seat in the “Western Europe and other states” category with 130 votes.

A total of 191 countries voted in the first round of voting which began at 9am in New York (around 2pm Irish time) and concluded at lunchtime. Ambassadors from each member state voted by secret ballot at set times due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ireland’s two-year term will begin on January 1st, 2021.

Ireland has held a seat on the council three times before. The last occasion was in 2001 in the wake of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The influential 15-member body has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It can establish peacekeeping operations, enact international sanctions, and authorise military action.

France, Britain, the US, Russia and China are the five permanent members of the UN body, with the remaining 10 seats rotating among other member states who serve for two-year terms. The five permanent members have the power to veto decisions.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated all involved in Ireland’s “principled” campaign and said the achivevment was a cause for celebration.

“The support Ireland has received vindicates the decision to run a campaign that did not avoid the issues that are urgent; a campaign that engaged with global issues, such as peace-building and peacekeeping, the elimination of global poverty, the strengthening of multilateralism, and reform of the United Nations. ”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney both welcomed the result.

We did it! Congratulations Ireland, we're back on the @UN Security Council! Well done to all the Irish team at the UN, in Ireland and around the world!

At a press conference in Government Buildings both said Ireland had “punched above its weight”.

Mr Varadkar said it had been a “tough election” and the contest against Canada and Norway made it the “group of death”.

“We have a presence in the world and we are a country that punches above our weight,” said Mr Varadkar.

He said the fact that Ireland was the only member of the EU vying for the position was a factor, as was our relationship with Africa and the work done by the Defence Forces with the UN. Mr Varadkar said that Ireland’s role and stance on the Middle East was also an important factor.

“For a small country we have a lot of influence,” said Mr Coveney who said that a lot of countries respected the good standing that Ireland has had.

Both said that the €800,000 spent on the campaign was money well spent, and said it was half that spent by Norway and Canada.

Asked about the campaign spend, Mr Coveney said: “If Ireland is a country that is serious about impacting on global decision-making, sitting around the table with 14 others, we needed to be serious about winning a campaign like this. It was money well spent to ensure that Irish values and Irish foreign policy is shaping global decision-making for the next two years. I hope that we can save lives and raise awareness of (vulnerable peoples).

He also said that Ireland had a reform agenda and would particularly like to see change in the veto of the five permanent members of the council.

Mr Varadkar said sitting at the top table, Ireland could do a lot of good in the world.

“We are a small country that has a big presence and is a force of good,” he said.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne-Nason played a significant role in Irish efforts in New York.

In the most recent debate on the UN Security Council election, Ms Byrne-Nason said that “effective multilateralism” was at the heart of Irish foreign policy.

Highlighting Ireland’s status as an “independent and neutral country,” she said that Irish people were “bridge-builders by nature”.

During the debate, Ms Byrne-Nason also highlighted Ireland’s support for Palestinians, expressing “deep concern” at the threat of annexation that was expressed by the new Israeli government.

“We have put the Palestinian question at the heart of foreign policy. We have long advocated a two-state solution,” she said.

The outcome will be a blow to Canadian leader Justin Trudeau. Mr Trudeau announced that Canada would compete for a seat in 2016 – a relatively short time-frame in which to lobby for membership of the body. Canada’s most recent attempt to secure one of the 10 rotating seats ended in failure in 2010 – a move that was widely seen as a reaction to the conservative government led by Stephen Harper at the time.

While the bid for a UN Security Council seat was very much the brainchild of Mr Trudeau, the Canadian leader’s standing has been weakened somewhat by a series of scandals, including the emergence of photographs of him in “black face” and a government contract scandal.

India, which ran unopposed in the Asia-Pacific group, and Mexico, the only competitors in the Latin America and Caribbean group, were also elected. Neither of the two countries running in the Africa group – Kenya and Djibouti – received the required majority, so a second round will now be held.