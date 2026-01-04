How the US’s audacious operation to capture Nicolás Maduro unfolded

Shortly before 11pm on Friday, Donald Trump ordered the US military to launch an operation in the dead of night to snatch the leader of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, from his compound in Caracas.

“Good luck, and God speed,” Trump said, as he gave the command.

Within hours Maduro was in US custody, captured as he tried to make his way to a steel safe room in the compound. Trump and his senior advisers watched the operation live from the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Venezuelan leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima. A photo released by Trump on social media showed Maduro aboard the warship, blindfolded and his hands bound in front of him.

The operation, one of the most complex carried out by the US in recent history, was months in preparation. It involved all branches of the military working with law enforcement and intelligence agencies, said Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, the nation’s most senior military officer.

Since August, a small CIA team had been on the ground to provide “extraordinary insight” into Maduro’s habits and patterns of movement, a source familiar with the operation said.

Trump has presided over a major military build-up in the Caribbean in recent months as he sought to dial up the pressure on Maduro.

By early December, US forces were ready to carry out the operation. It was then a matter of choosing the right day to minimise the risk of civilian harm and maximise the element of surprise, Caine said.

Trump told Fox News on Saturday that the operation was initially planned to take place days earlier but was called off because of poor weather.

“We waited four days,” he said. “Then, all of a sudden it opened up and we said ‘go’.”

After Trump gave the order on Friday evening, more than 150 US aircraft, including B1 bombers, F-35 and F-18 fighter jets and surveillance aircraft took off from 20 locations on land and sea from across the region.

Multiple videos from social media appeared to show footage of CH-47 Chinook helicopters flying over Caracas. In one video, an air refuelling boom was visible.

US warplanes pounced on Venezuelan air defence systems to allow helicopters and ground forces to approach Maduro’s compound.

“The lights of Caracas were largely turned off, due to a certain expertise that we have,” Trump said.

Explosions were reported at several military and communication targets in and around Caracas early on Saturday. Targets included the sprawling military complex at Fuerte Tiuna, the main airbase at La Carlota and a communications facility at Cerro El Volcán.

There is little evidence that Venezuelan anti-aircraft equipment offered any meaningful resistance to the attack. “We assessed that we had maintained, totally, the element of surprise,” Caine said.

Experts in air assault said that the US air armada would have been able to suppress Venezuelan airspace defences using a variety of electronic and kinetic attacks, from spoofing GPS timing and jamming communications to turning off early warning and targeting radar.

This meant that the Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters seen flying low over the skyline of Caracas were “in little danger until they reached the fortress”, said Andrew Turner, a former Royal Air Force helicopter pilot.

US helicopters came under fire as they descended on Maduro’s location shortly after 2am, and responded with force. One US helicopter was damaged in the exchange of fire, but was still able to fly, Caine said.

Footage posted online shows Nicolas Maduro being walked down a hallway at the offices of the DEA after being detained by US forces.

Trump said that two US troops were injured in the operation, but had returned in “pretty good shape”. No US forces were killed. It is unclear whether there were Venezuelan casualties.

“Maduro and his wife, both indicted, gave up, and were taken into custody by the department of justice,” Caine said. The pair were flown out on US helicopters before being transferred to the USS Iwo Jima.

