Owner of gold bars worth over €169k left on a Swiss commuter train still unknown

The owner of gold bars left on a Swiss commuter train last year remains a mystery, according to local reports.

The bars, valued at 182,000 Swiss francs (€169,383.47), were found last October inside a parcel on a train bound for the lakeside city of Lucerne, according to a June 2nd notice in the local gazette. While the weight wasn’t given, calculations at current prices mean the bars weighed about 3.45kgs, approximately two copies of War and Peace.

The owner of the gold couldn’t be tracked down despite “extensive investigations,” according to the announcement.

The forgotten gold bars were confiscated by the canton’s prosecutor’s office, which gives the owner five years to prove ownership. No one has made a claim yet, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said on Monday. –Bloomberg