US supreme court rules LGBT workers cannot be discriminated against by employers

The US supreme court ruled on Monday that federal law protecting workers from discrimination on the basis of sex also applies to gay and trans people, a move described as one of the most significant decisions on LGBT+ rights in recent years.

In a six-three decision, the court ruled Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars companies from discriminating on the basis of sex as well as race, national origin and religion, also applies to gay and trans people.

For gay and trans Americans, many of whom have experienced discrimination at work or even been fired for being LGBT+, the ruling represents a landmark moment in LGBT+ rights.

“No trans people and no lesbian or gay people can ever be fired or discriminated against for being gay or transgender – that’s the immutable law of the land now,” said Vandy Beth Glenn, a trans woman fired from a job in 2007 when she came out as trans.

“This is a win for all Americans,” Ms Glenn told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that she was in tears upon hearing of the court’s ruling.

In his majority opinion, conservative supreme court justice Neil Gorsuch wrote: “Ours is a society of written laws . . . An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law.”

Important step

LGBT+ advocacy groups welcomed the decision as an important step in protecting gay and trans workers, more than half of whom live in states without explicit workplace protections for the LGBT+ community, leaving them vulnerable to harassment or firing without legal recourse.

“This is a landmark victory for LGBTQ equality,” Alphonso David, president of LGBT+ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, said on Twitter.

“We cannot & should not go back to a time when people felt they had to hide who they are in order to feel safe at work,” he tweeted.

The court’s ruling comes days after the administration of president Donald Trump announced a rollback of guidance implemented during the administration of former president Barack Obama which protected trans people from discrimination in healthcare. – Thomson Reuters Foundation