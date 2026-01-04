Floral wreaths were brought to the chapel in Crans-Montana in memory of those killed in the fire.

Teenagers ​as young as 14 and 15 years old were among those who died ‍in the bar fire on New Year’s Eve that killed 40 people in Switzerland, police ‍said on Sunday.

Police in Valais said they had identified 16 more of those who died in the blaze in Crans-Montana, one of the worst disasters in recent ‌Swiss history.

Those newly identified included 10 Swiss nationals, two Italians, one person with Italian-Emirati ⁠citizenship, one Romanian, one person from France and one from Turkey, ‌Valais police ​said. ‍No names were given.

The youngest person identified so far is a 14-year-old Swiss teenager, while two 15-year-old Swiss teenagers were also among the dead.

Ten of the other ⁠bodies identified on Sunday were teenagers aged 16 to 18, police ⁠said. Also identified among the ⁠dead were two Swiss men aged 20 and 31, and a French national aged 39.

In total, police ‍have now identified 24 of those who died in the blaze in the mountain resort, in southern Switzerland.

Mourners light candles as the investigation continues into the deadly New Year's Eve fire at Le Constellation bar on in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Photograph: Getty Images

Late on Saturday police said two Swiss women aged 24 and 22 along with two Swiss men aged 21 and 18 had been identified.

Officials are still trying to identify others killed ‌in the fire at the ‌Le Constellation bar.

Some 119 people suffered injuries, including severe burns, with many transferred to burn units in hospitals around ‌Europe. Work on identifying the dead and the injured are continuing, the police said.

Two ⁠people who ran the bar are under criminal investigation on suspicion of offences including homicide by negligence, prosecutors said on Saturday. - Reuters