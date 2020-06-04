Coronavirus: Lancet study on malaria drug retracted by authors

A study that said a malaria drug backed by President Donald Trump to treat and prevent coronavirus raised the risk of heart side effects and death has been retracted by the authors.

The study was published on May 22nd in the prestigious UK medical journal the Lancet. Questions soon arose about the accuracy of the underlying data, said researchers led by Mandeep Mehra, the medical director of Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, in the retraction note published by the journal on Thursday.

While the company that produced the original data, Surgisphere Corp, had signalled that it would cooperate with an independent review, it ultimately reneged and said doing so would violate confidentiality agreements, wrote the study authors.

“As such, our reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review,” the authors said.

“We all entered this collaboration to contribute in good faith and at a time of great need during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the authors said.

“We deeply apologize to you, the editors, and the journal readership for any embarrassment or inconvenience that this may have caused.”

The retraction is the latest turn for a drug that has been followed by controversy since Mr Trump took it up as a possible coronavirus treatment earlier this year. Repeated efforts have been launched to study the drug and whether it might be used as a therapy for patients with the disease or as a preventive. So far, the results have been largely negative.

One large study published this week examining the drug’s use as a preventive showed that it didn’t stop at-risk people from being infected by the coronavirus.

Controversy has also grown around Surgisphere, a Chicago-based medical data company that says it consolidates medical records from around the world. The company’s data was used in another major study of heart drugs called ACE inhibitors, and what impact their use might have on Covid-19 patients. On Wednesday, the New England Journal of Medicine, where the study was published, issued an “expression of concern” about the May 1st research. The journal didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday about whether the authors of that study might also retract their work.

On Wednesday, Surgisphere CEO Sapan Desai said in an emailed statement that the company “stands behind the integrity of our studies.” Following the retraction, the company said that Mr Desai was “unavailable to make any further public comment at this time.”

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation said it would resume coronavirus trials of hydroxychloroquine after doubts emerged over the validity of the Lancet study.

WHO officials said the decision was made after considering data from a number of studies. “We are now fairly confident, not having seen any differences in mortality ... that the trial can continue,” said Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist.

The case has fanned concerns about the reliability of the data and analysis used to make decisions about virus treatments as companies, researchers and doctors are under intense pressure to find ways to tackle the pandemic.

The study analysed data on the condition of Covid-19 patients in hospital who had been given the drug but were not part of clinical trials. It said it drew its conclusions from data on over 96,000 patients in 671 hospitals on six continents.

The results from the Lancet study were cited as a reason to pause the WHO trial. It provided evidence to scientists, many of whom were already worried about the side effects of the drug hailed by Mr Trump, that it was not beneficial.

‘No error’

Surgisphere, in an initial response to the criticism, said it had made one error by adding an Asian hospital to its Australasia group, which has now been reclassified. “There was no error in analysis, and none of the results of the paper are affected,” it said.

“It is also vitally important that our scientific colleagues around the world understand the validity of our database ... We are committed to demonstrating the high standards we hold at Surgisphere, and the robustness of the work that has been completed.”

WHO officials said the hydroxychloroquine arm of its large-scale Solidarity trial would resume after being paused last month. Ms Swaminathan noted that no drug had yet been proved to be effective in reducing deaths from Covid-19.

Also on Wednesday, a trial from the University of Minnesota found that taking hydroxychloroquine does not prevent people from developing Covid-19. Mr Trump had previously said he was taking it as a prophylactic.

Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford university and an investigator on Recovery, a UK study on hydroxychloroquine that was not stopped after the Lancet paper, said: “The Lancet publication ... has had major adverse impacts, resulting in the suspension of numerous well-designed clinical trials. This is completely unjustified.”

He added: “Even if the results were correct, observational data such as this, with its inherent weaknesses, should not be used to stop trials which will provide definitive and actionable answers.” – Agencies