China goes 24 hours without recording a Covid-19 death

China said it has recorded no deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The country recorded the first case of Covid-19 and suffered 3,331 deaths and 81,740 cases of Covid-19.

Authorities said in their daily update on Tuesday that there were 32 new cases, all of which were from people who had returned to China from overseas.

Another 12 suspected cases — also all imported — were being kept under observation, along with an additional 30 asymptomatic cases.

China now has 1,242 confirmed cases in treatment and 1,033 asymptomatic cases under isolation and monitoring.

Numbers of daily new deaths have been hovering in the single digits for weeks, hitting just one on several occasions.

Meanwhile, more than 160 current and former global leaders are urging the world’s 20 major industrialised nations to approve $8 billion in emergency global health funding to hasten the search for a vaccine, cure and treatment for Covid-19 and prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to governments of the Group of 20 nations, the leaders, ministers, top executives and scientists also called for $35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations, and at least $150 billion for developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

They also urged the international community to waive this year’s debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.

The 165 signatories included former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, 92 former presidents and prime ministers, the current prime ministers of Ethiopia and Bangladesh, Sierra Leone’s president, philanthropist George Soros, former Irish president Mary Robinson who chairs The Elders, and Graca Machel, the group’s deputy chair.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong will continue to be closed to foreigners, extending the initial two-week entry restrictions on non-residents indefinitely. Non-residents coming from overseas to Hong Kong by plane will be denied entry, and those coming from mainland China, Macao and Taiwan will be barred from entering if they have been overseas in the past 14 days. The move to continue shutting out foreigners was announced by the government, and comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong rose to 915. Hong Kong has seen a rise in the number of imported cases in the city, and its confirmed cases has more than doubled in the last two weeks.

New Zealand’s health minister has described himself as an “idiot” and has been stripped of some responsibilities after breaching the country’s strict lockdown measures.

David Clark drove about 20km to the beach to take a walk with his family. He said that at a time when the government was asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices by staying at home, he had let them down. “I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me,” he said in a statement.

Mr Clark had earlier admitted to driving to a park near his home to go mountain biking. The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern said under normal circumstances, she would sack Mr Clark. But she said the country could not afford massive disruption in its health sector while it was fighting the virus.

Instead, she said, she was stripping Mr Clark of his role as associate finance minister and demoting him to the bottom of the Cabinet rankings. New Zealand is nearly halfway through a planned four-week lockdown aimed at minimising the spread of the virus.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country’s Covid-19 outbreak. However, he offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long festival.

Mr Netanyahu’s announcement came as leaders of the Coptic Orthodox Church in neighbouring Egypt said they were suspending Easter celebrations because of the coronavirus.