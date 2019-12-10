Irish woman feared caught up in NZ volcano was miles away

An Irish woman who it was feared might have been close to the volcano eruption on New Zealand’s White Island on Monday has contacted her family to say she is safe and well.

The name of Eimear Doyle (26) from Ballysillagh, Co Wexford was included on a list of individuals posted online by the New Zealand Red Cross following the disaster. Its website allowed family members register names of loved ones who may have gone missing during an extreme event.

Ms Doyle’s name had been registered online by her parents, James and Siobhan Doyle but it was later tagged in green as “I am alive” after she had updated her status.

She had been travelling in New Zealand but her brother, Rory, told RTÉ on Tuesday evening that she had contacted the family and informed them she was 100 miles away from White Island at the time of the volcanic eruption.

“We just wanted to make sure [she was ok]. She rang us last night. It was nice to know she was alright,” said Mr Doyle.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has signalled it is not aware of any Irish nationals caught up in the disaster.