Stardust fire haunted Christine Keegan ‘for rest of her life’, funeral told

The Stardust fire tragedy haunted campaigner Christine Keegan “for the rest of her life”, her funeral has heard.

Ms Keegan lost her daughters Mary (19) and Martina (16) in the fire at the nightclub in Artane on February 14th, 1981 – the worst fire disaster in the history of the State.

Ms Keegan died earlier this week, aged 84. Her funeral took place at St Joseph the Artisan Catholic Church in north Dublin on Saturday morning.

Fr Joe Jones told the congregation Ms Keegan’s late husband John, who passed away 34 years ago, was “the love of her life” and they are “reunited once again”.

“We know too the heartache they both suffered in losing their two lovely daughters Mary and Martina in the Stardust fire, an event that would haunt her for the rest of her life,” Fr Jones said.

“An event that would tear not only her family but the many other families, tear them apart, destroying the peace that they should have known but were unable to achieve because of the lack of justice for the victims and the 48 people whose lives were taken so tragically on that fateful night 39 years ago.

The funeral of Christine Keegan at Bonnybrook Parish, St Joseph the Artisan Church, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

“Throughout the years Chrissie fought for justice, and she vowed never to give up, and she never did. Each time I visited her with Communion it was always the topic of conversation between the two of us, and she always said ‘I will never give up’.”

Fr Jones said in the short years he had come to know Ms Keegan she was always a “funny, witty person” who did much for her family, friends and neighbours.

“She was tireless in her efforts to create benefit nights and do good for charities that were close to her heart. She was a good neighbour, caring and thoughtful, sharing her recipe for a good stew with the neighbours who are also grieving the loss of loved ones as well,” he said

Fr Jones said Ms Keegan is “finally at peace” with her daughters, husband and other family members.

“I’ve no doubt that each of them greeted her with the words ‘well done good and faithful servant for all the work you have done throughout the years in attempting to bring justice into one of the most darkest moments in the history of our country’,” he added.

Ms Keegan’s daughter Lorraine said her mother was “the best mother any of us could have asked for”.

“She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother. When children were around her, her eyes lit up,” she said.

Neighbours and friends on Greencastle Crescent line street as the funeral cortege makes its way down following the funeral mass of Christine Keegan at Bonnybrook Parish, St Joseph the Artisan Church, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

“All I can say is heaven is going to have a great woman. She is up there now with my Dad, Mary, Martina and Millie-Ruby so she gets to be a mother again to her beautiful daughters and a grandmother again to Millie-Ruby.”

Ms Keegan said her mother will be missed by her family and friends and that she was “very witty and had a fantastic sense of humour”.

“We would ask Ma ‘are you having a whiskey’ and she would say ‘yeah it will make me frisky’.

“Another great quote from Mam, when she cracked a joke and people laughed she would say ‘stick around you ain’t seen nothing yet’.”

President Michael D Higgins was represented at the funeral by his aide-de-camp Lieut Col Stephen Howard and Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by his aide-de-camp Cdr Caroline Burke.

A number of items were laid out on a table in front of the altar to represent Ms Keegan, including a Liverpool blanket; trophies she was awarded over the years; a copy of the Northside People, which she often featured in; an Aldi magazine; a book on the Stardust tragedy; and a candle to St Martha.

“The table is draped in a Liverpool blanket reminding us that you’ll never walk alone, and indeed through the years we know that she never did walk alone, there were many people who walked with her,” Fr Jones said.

Ms Keegan is survived by her children Antoinette, John, Lorraine, Suzanne, Neville and Damien.