Q&A: All you need to know about the Papal visit

So where can I see Pope Francis?

Forget about Croke Park for a start. He’ll be there on the evening of Saturday August 25th but all tickets are gone. But if in the capital you will be able to see him as he travels through the city centre from Dublin Castle to the Pro Cathedral and on to Br Kevin at the Capuchin Day Centre that Saturday afternoon. Details of the route are to be finalised.

And on the Sunday, August 26th?

If you are in the west, there’s Knock. Standing room only for 45,000 people at the shrine. He will be there for an hour, from 9:45am to 10:45am. Tickets are free and available from Monday, June 25th at worldmeeting2018.ie/en/Tickets/Knock-Shrine. There is also the route from Knock airport to the shrine, if you feel like waving he goes past.

What about the Phoenix Park Mass?

This promises to be the highlight of his visit, beginning at 3pm on Sunday August 26th. It is being limited to a total attendance of 600,000. Tickets are free and available from Monday, June 25th, at worldmeeting2018.ie/en/Tickets/Closing-Mass-ticket-only

And the three day Congress event at the RDS?

Tickets are still available for Wednesday, August 22nd, and Thursday, August 23rd, but August 24th is sold out. In fact there is limited availability for one-day tickets over those two remaining days, but there are still some three-day tickets available. Tickets for the Congress also include access to the Festival of Families event at Croke Park on Saturday 25th and to the Phoenix Park Mass on Sunday 26th.

Are tickets for the Congress free?

If you are a child, yes. Adults’ daily fee at the pastoral congress in the RDS is €38 online, with on-the-day registration costing €43. For pensioners and unemployed it is €33 online and €38 for on-the-day registration.

Do I need a ticket for all World Meeting of Families events?

Yes. All events are ticketed and online registration will close as soon as all tickets are sold. On the day registration will only be available for the Congress at the RDS subject to availability on that day.

Can I volunteer to help at World Meeting of Families events?

Absolutely! They would love you to. You must be over 18 or be between 16 and 18 if volunteering in a group with a ratio of at least one adult to 10 young people. There is no upper age limit. And they are looking for 20,000 people to act as stewards at the Phoenix Park Mass.

Anything else?

Just one thing. You will not be able to get tickets for Knock and the Phoenix Park Mass even if it was possible, practically, to attend both.

Is that it?

For now. Further information at worldmeeting2018.ie