Pope mobile: Where has Pope Francis visited since 2013?

Pope Francis will make the first papal trip to Ireland in nearly 40 years, visiting Dublin on August 25th and 26th.

The head of the Roman Catholic church has visited more than 30 countries during his five-year papacy including Brazil, Israel, Cuba, Myanmar. Millions of people have turned up to see the pontiff on his visits and large crowds are expected in the Phoenix Park and Croke Park in August.

In this graphic we show where Pope Francis has been to over the last five years.