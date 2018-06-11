Man in critical condition after being taken from the sea in Cork

A man is in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he suffered a suspected heart attack while out for a swim in the area of Sandycove Island, Co Cork.

The Coastguard Helicopter attended the scene at Sandycove Island near Kinsale shortly after 6pm on Monday when a man in his sixties got in to difficulty in the water.

The man was taken from the water and CPR was performed on the shore. He was treated by local doctors and the Rapid Response team at the scene.

The Waterford based Rescue 117 helicopter was tasked and they winched the man to CUH. He was brought to nearby Bishopstown GAA club as the hospital is without a helipad. He was then taken the short journey by ambulance to the hospital. The RNLI lifeboat based in Kinsale assisted in the operation.

It is understood relatives of the man were in the area at the time of the incident. A number of other swimmers were also in the water.