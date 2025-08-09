Striker Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United in €85m deal from RB Leipzig

Benjamin Sesko poses with Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox at Carrington after signing a five-year deal with the club. Photograph: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko in a deal worth up to €85 million with RB Leipzig. The striker will join on a five-year deal and become Ruben Amorim’s fourth major signing of the summer.

Sesko passed his medical at Old Trafford on Saturday morning and was set to be unveiled as a new United player at lunchtime before the pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. United are paying Leipzig €76.5 million plus a potential €8.5 million in add-ons.

The 22-year-old said: “The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future. When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions. I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

The Slovenia international scored 13 times in the Bundesliga last season and is one of Europe’s most coveted young strikers. Sesko’s arrival takes United’s spending to around £214 million (€247 million) after the signings of Matheus Cunha, Diego León and Bryan Mbeumo. Sesko is expected to be the fulcrum of Amorim’s attacking trident, alongside Cunha and Mbeumo.

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, said: “Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United. Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.”

Sesko had been among Newcastle’s summer transfer targets, making a higher offer in transfer fee and wages, only for the player to say Old Trafford was his preferred move.

Newcastle’s failure to land potential signings – they have recruited Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale but have missed out on Hugo Ekitiké, Sesko, James Trafford and João Pedro – has prompted suggestions that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns an 85 per cent stake, is not as engaged as it once was. The club’s manager, Eddie Howe, strongly rejects such speculation but has admitted the Isak situation has unsettled his squad.

He said: “The owners are very much engaged, as much as they always have been. This has been a challenging period where there’ll be a lot of different opinions on different subjects, but can assure everybody connected with Newcastle that the owners are very much behind the project and fighting every day for the club.”

Sesko moved to RB Salzburg as a teenager from his native Slovenia, where was playing for Domzale. He spent two seasons, scoring 22 goals in 44 appearances, on loan at Liefering, Salzburg’s second tier team. – Guardian