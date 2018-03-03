Parishioners told not to attend Mass where it is unsafe

The Catholic archdiocese of Dublin has said nobody is obliged to attend Mass this weekend if the weather makes doing so difficult or dangerous.

The diocese, which covers the city and county of Dublin, most of Co Wicklow and parts of Cos Kildare, Carlow, Wexford and Laois, said on Saturday that some churches would remain closed on Sunday.

“When people are unable to attend Mass it is recommended that they view or listen to the Mass online, on television or radio or that they spend a time in prayer as individuals or as a family,” it said in a statement.

The Right Rev Paul Colton, the Church of Ireland bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, said he had encouraged clergy and readers to review arrangements for Sunday services. “I urge that everyone put safety first, and do not endeavour to come out to walk or travel to church if it is not safe to do so.”

Seán Hogan, chairman of the national emergency co-ordination group on severe weather, asked people to help parishioners follow religious services online.

“Many parishes stream religious services, and . . . if you might assist neighbours to access those religious services it would help people [in] not having to go out of their homes.”