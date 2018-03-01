Child-abuse survivor of Kincora residential home dies

Compensation for victims recommended last year but collapse of powersharing halted this

Clint Massey, a former resident of Kincora Boys’ Home, outside Banbridge Courthouse in May 2016 as a public inquiry examined allegations of abuse at the notorious facility in east Belfast. File photograph: Lesley-Anne McKeown/PA Wire

Kincora child abuse survivor Clint Massey has died.

Mr Massey spent eight months in the notorious East Belfast residential home at age 16.

The facility opened on Belfast’s Upper Newtownards Road, close to Stormont’s Parliament Buildings, in May 1958 and closed in October 1980 following the sex abuse scandal.

Survivors’ campaigner Margaret McGuckin said: “So saddened to hear early today of Kincora child abuse survivor Clint Massey passing. RIP.

“Clint was a very shy insecure timid man when we first met.”

Ms McGuckin represents the Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia) group which has been campaigning for redress.

‘Sadly missed’

She said the group had helped to support Mr Massey. “Sadly missed Clint by all your friends in Savia and further afield. God bless,” she added.

In 1981, three senior care workers at Kincora were imprisoned.

The chairman of a public inquiry into the abuse, Sir Anthony Hart, dismissed allegations of security force or state collusion in the abuse.

No credible evidence was found of complicity in exploitation of sex abuse at Kincora, or that prominent individuals within the establishment were involved.

Instead, failings by the health authorities and Royal Ulster Constabulary were blamed after dozens of residents complained of being targeted.

Following the public inquiry, recommendations were made in January last year to the Northern Ireland Assembly to award compensation to victims and survivors.

However, just days after the report, powersharing collapsed at Stormont, meaning no government has been in place to approve the release of funds. – Press Association