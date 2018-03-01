Child-abuse survivor of Kincora residential home dies

Kincora child abuse survivor Clint Massey has died.

Mr Massey spent eight months in the notorious East Belfast residential home at age 16.

The facility opened on Belfast’s Upper Newtownards Road, close to Stormont’s Parliament Buildings, in May 1958 and closed in October 1980 following the sex abuse scandal.

Survivors’ campaigner Margaret McGuckin said: “So saddened to hear early today of Kincora child abuse survivor Clint Massey passing. RIP.

“Clint was a very shy insecure timid man when we first met.”

Very sad to hear of passing of Kincora victim Clint Massey who spent his adult life carrying the burden of abuse Clint waived his right to anonymity in his efforts for justice speaking without an ounce of self-pity The only proper legacy is to implement redress measures

So sorry to learn of Clint Massey's death. When I had interviewed him I was always stuck by how fragile, vulnerable but strong he was. Heartbreaking story of abuse. Yet another victim to die without seeing #HIAI report recommendations including compensation implemented. Shameful.

Clint was a shy insecure timid man when we first met ...his team leaders in Ards Mental health centre said .... it was SAVIA who gave more healing to Clint than they could ever have. Sadly missed.

Nesbitt expresses sorrow at untimely passing of Kincora victim Clint Massey

Clint and the other victims of Historical Institutional Abuse deserving of redress, continue to die rather than receive the help they so patently deserve.



Clint and the other victims of Historical Institutional Abuse deserving of redress, continue to die rather than receive the help they so patently deserve.



Ms McGuckin represents the Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia) group which has been campaigning for redress.

‘Sadly missed’

She said the group had helped to support Mr Massey. “Sadly missed Clint by all your friends in Savia and further afield. God bless,” she added.

In 1981, three senior care workers at Kincora were imprisoned.

The chairman of a public inquiry into the abuse, Sir Anthony Hart, dismissed allegations of security force or state collusion in the abuse.

No credible evidence was found of complicity in exploitation of sex abuse at Kincora, or that prominent individuals within the establishment were involved.

Instead, failings by the health authorities and Royal Ulster Constabulary were blamed after dozens of residents complained of being targeted.

Following the public inquiry, recommendations were made in January last year to the Northern Ireland Assembly to award compensation to victims and survivors.

However, just days after the report, powersharing collapsed at Stormont, meaning no government has been in place to approve the release of funds. – Press Association