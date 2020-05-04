Coronavirus: Church leaders urge people to stay resolute amid pandemic restrictions

Ireland’s four main Christian leaders have lamented the continued restriction on church services but have encouraged followers to adhere to Government advice on social distancing and other measures.

“The current restrictions are challenging, but are for the common good and the protection of everyone across our island,” they have said in a joint statement issued on Sunday by Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin,Church of Ireland Primate Archbishop John McDowell, Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr William Henry and Methodist President Rev Dr Ivan Patterson.

Under the latest restrictions for the Republic, announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last Friday, places of worship where social distancing can be maintained may be reopened on July 20th.

From then too, in phase four, small weddings, baptisms and such social gatherings involving family and close friends may take place but will be limited to a maximum number of attendees for a limited period of time where social distancing can be maintained.

More immediately, in phase two, from June 8th, slightly larger numbers than now may be permitted at funeral Masses where social distancing can be maintained, but will still be confined to immediate family or close friends. At present a maximum of 10 people may attend a funeral Mass.

In their statment the church leaders commended “our ministers and clergy for their prayerful and creative use of various online platforms and other means that have brought encouragement, through God’s word and through prayer, to His scattered people.

“At the same time, we lament the fact that our congregations are unable to gather together in person for worship. We recognise, however, as we have said previously, that to be a community in the real sense of the word, means that as individuals we acknowledge our interdependence,” they said.

In terms of Northern Ireland the church leaders said that “at this time, we are not calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to remove the current general restrictions on gathering together for church services, but we are asking that the issue is kept under regular review, so that when it is safe to do so there can be an easing of these restrictions.”

On the issue of church buildings being permitted to open for individual visits and private prayer, where this was desired locally, they felt that “where the medical and scientific advice indicates that this limited step is possible, we would urge the Executive to consider easing this particular restriction sooner rather than later”.

They concluded “over the past number of weeks, we have seen the vast majority of the people embracing these challenging, but very necessary, restrictions - working together for the benefit and good of all. We give thanks for this demonstration of love and concern for all in our community.

“As we enter into the second full month of this emergency on our island, we urge everyone to remain resolute and vigilant, encouraging one another on, so that we can come through this together.”