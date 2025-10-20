Crime & Law

Man (30s) arrested over alleged assault of girl at Citywest, Dublin

Suspect detained after incident, with crime scene sealed off for examination

An area outside Citywest Hotel was sealed off as part of the investigation. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Conor Lally
Mon Oct 20 2025 - 17:45

Gardaí investigating an alleged attack on a girl in Saggart, Co Dublin have arrested a man in his 30s. The incident occurred on Monday, with the suspect arrested a short time later.

An area has been sealed off as a crime scene outside the Citywest Hotel, which is used as accommodation for international protection applicants (IPAS). However, it is understood the child does not reside at the centre and it was unclear where the suspect has been living.

Gardaí have dismissed claims on social media that the incident was a fatal stabbing. Sources said that claim was without foundation.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed an investigation was under way into an alleged assault and that a suspect had been identified and detained for questioning.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault of a female juvenile reported to have occurred at Saggart, Co Dublin, on Monday,” the reply stated.

“A male (30s) has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin region. Investigations are ongoing.”

Investigating gardaí have 24 hours to question the suspect, at the expiry of which he must been charged with an offence or released without charge. The girl is being supported and was due to be interviewed by specialist Garda interviewers.

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times