Ukrainian community in Ireland urge Tusla review after death of teen Vadym Davydenko

Gardaí were on Friday evening interviewing the chief suspect for the murder of Vadym Davydenko (17) as the Ukrainian community urged Tusla to do “a thorough review of all safety procedures” around how unaccompanied minors are accommodated by the agency.

The suspect, a teenager from Somalia, was also injured in the incident which claimed the life of the Ukrainian boy in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, on Wednesday.

The Somalian teen had been undergoing medical treatment since then, but was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

A female care worker on the scene also needed medical treatment for a wound sustained in the incident.

Mariya Stanukh, co-ordinator of the Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland, said people were “in shock” and “very concerned” about difficulties Vadym’s family may face raising funds to repatriate his body.

“It is very shocking for us. You can see from his photograph he was a very beautiful young man. We plan to have a tribute for him, maybe float some flowers on the river this weekend. Everyone is feeling very emotional,” she said.

She spoke to The Irish Times as a family friend in Kyiv appealed for help raising up to €8,000 for the repatriation.

In a social media post the friend, understood to be the parent of a friend of Vadym, said: “Friends, I ask you for help. My son’s friend was killed yesterday. The tragedy happened in the city of Dublin. In two weeks, Vadym would have turned 18.”

The Ukrainians Helping Ukrainians group said the killing of Vadym had “shaken the entire Ukrainian community in Ireland” and it urged Tusla to review its procedures.

It said his killing “raised serious questions “about the safety of children and adolescents who, fleeing war and destruction, seek refuge in Ireland and fall into the care of state structures”.

Vadym and the suspect were among four separated children seeking international protection being housed in the apartment at the Grattan Wood apartment complex, with care workers providing support to them.

The apartment was contracted by Tusla as a special emergency arrangement provided by Kare Plus, an umbrella organisation operating a number of franchises, mainly involved in providing home care and nursing services.

Tusla is accommodating 551 unaccompanied minors seeking asylum, of whom 281 are from Ukraine. All are between 15 and 17 years. In total 103 are in unregulated placements contracted to the private sector, known as special emergency arrangements.

“There has been a 500 per cent increase in arrivals of unaccompanied minors into the State since 2022 and this is placing significant pressure due to workforce and property challenges,” Tusla said.

“We continue to make all efforts to accommodate all unaccompanied minors in as safe a manner as possible in line with their care needs.”

Kare Plus said it was “deeply saddened to learn of the recent death of a young person in tragic” circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with their family and all who are affected by this loss. As this is an active Garda investigation, we refer you to gardaí for any further information,” it said.

The Garda investigation team, at Coolock Garda station, has 24 hours to interview the suspect before he must be released or charged.

A large number of witnesses have already been spoken to, including people in the apartment at the time of the killing and others who arrived on the scene afterwards.

Vadym, who was studying IT, wanted to become a cybersecurity expert and help his country combat aggression from Russia, a family friend said.

He said the boy had missed his flight from Poland to Ireland and his family urged him to come home, but he persisted with his journey.

The family friend believed Vadym had arrived in Ireland on Tuesday.