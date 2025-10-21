Humphreys defends campaign attack video accusing Connolly of ‘hypocrisy’

Main Points

The final RTÉ Prime Time presidential takes place at 9.35pm.

Heather Humphreys has committed to engaging with Lucia O’Farrell.

Fine Gael has continued to accuse Catherine Connolly of “hypocrisy” for appearing for banks in home repossession cases while working as a barrister, while being critical of the banks.

Ms Connolly claimed Fine Gael was deploying these tactics because it was “absolutely terrified” of her campaign.

Heather Humphreys has said her former Credit Union did pursue people through the courts for debt when she was manager, but she was never involved in repossession cases.

Best Reads

Inside Politics podcast

The Inside Politics team is bringing out an Election Daily podcast every day during the campaign, with host Hugh Linehan and the political correspondents parsing all the latest twists and developments of the day. Here is the latest.

All eyes on tonight’s debate

The playbook for presidential election campaigns has been thrown out the window, Harry McGee writes.

The received wisdom of candidates maintaining a dignified public appearance has not been followed, especially on the Fine Gael side.

Contrast the approach of Heather Humphreys’ campaign in the first live TV debate in which she tried to stay above the fray and the political attacks on her opponent, Catherine Connolly, in the past few days.

Yes, the gloves are off. And we expect the second and final live debate tonight on RTÉ’s Prime Time to be a tense and bad-tempered affair.

Because of the way in which the hostilities between both camps have escalated, there is going to be extraordinary focus on that debate.

‘Heather Humphreys needs to be a better loser’

In his latest column, Fintan O’Toole argues that Fianna Fáil has made itself irrelevant to this election and Fine Gael isn’t far behind.

He writes that Fianna Fáil’s “best hope of salvaging a smidgen of respectability on Friday is for Jim Gavin to function as an empty cipher for the protest vote”.

“This is at least vaguely amusing: Fianna Fáil going into its centenary year as the middle finger for middle Ireland.

“But when it comes to embarrassing oneself, Fine Gael is giving its historic rival a run for its money. It has taken out its big black marker and scrawled all over Connolly’s image. But all it’s really managing to achieve is to make itself look juvenile.”

Heather Humphreys needs seismic shift

Supporters of Heather Humphreys shelter from the rain as she canvasses in Gorey, Co Wexford, on Monday. Photograph: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Last week’s Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll showed that Catherine Connolly – at least at the time the poll sampling was done on Monday and Tuesday – had a huge 18-point lead among all voters, larger again if you count only those who will cast a valid vote.

Can Heather Humphreys overturn that by Friday? It would take an earthquake. Tonight’s Prime Time debate may be the last opportunity for Ms Humphreys to turn the tide, Pat Leahy writes.

High Court rejects challenge to Fine Gael’s direction to councillors in presidential race

A businessman who alleged Fine Gael’s direction to its councillors to block the nomination of independent presidential candidates was unconstitutional has failed in a High Court challenge.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan said on Monday that Niall Byrne’s application seeking to halt the presidential election was bound to fail and should be struck out, Fiachra Gallagher reports.

Co Kildare-based Mr Byrne, representing himself, had brought the action against the Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Mr Byrne had argued Mr Harris’s direction to councillors not to support prospective independent candidates for the presidency was unconstitutional as it interfered with the democratic independence of local government protected under the Constitution.

What is your view of the presidential election campaign?

How has this presidential election been for you? Are you enjoying the debates, engaged with the candidates and clear in your mind on how you plan to vote?

Or are you among the 18 per cent of voters who remain undecided – according to the Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll – or indeed the 5 per cent who plan to vote for Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin, who has ended his campaign but is still on the ballot paper.

We would like to hear your views on the election campaign so far; from the number of candidates in the field, to whether you feel these candidates represent you, and whether you feel the debates and other media information have allowed you to get to know these candidates?

With one eye on future presidential campaigns, what changes would you like to see to the process?

You can share your views using the form here.

Connolly addresses concert at Vicar Street

The 'Ceol for Connolly' event featured acts such Christy Moore and The Mary Wallopers. Photo: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

While Heather Humphreys received the endorsement of Daniel O’Donnell over the weekend, Catherine Connolly’s camp knitted together a line-up of Irish acts targeting a young audience on Monday night, Cian O’Connell reports.

Ms Connolly emerged to kick off proceedings, flanked by a slew of party leaders and backers who have committed to her cause – Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, the Social Democrats’ Holly Cairns, Paul Murphy of People Before Profit-Solidarity and Labour’s Ivana Bacik among them.

Emcee Kevin Twomey, of I’m Grand Mam podcast fame, joked that he and McDonald were sharing Baby Guinnesses backstage.

“This is a night to celebrate and it’s a night to realise the changes that we have made by coming together,” Connolly said. “I’m only a symbol of the movement. Ye matter.”

Christy Moore was among the many performers.

“What a woman, what a president she will make,” he said, raising his right fist.

He spoke of unlikely groups coming together, and the feeling of energy in the room. Appropriately, he included the Dominic Behan song Connolly Was There in his 20 minutes on stage.

Who should you vote for as president?

Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys have answered 25 questions – how do your views match up? Illustration: Paul Scott

People will go to the polls on Friday to vote on who will become the 10th president of Ireland.

To help undecided voters with this important decision, the WhichCandidate voting aid application is now available.

This comparison tool enables voters to compare their own views with those of the two election candidates across a range of issues.

Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys have answered 25 questions – how do your views match up? Check here.

Connolly’s criticisms of banks

A review of Ms Connolly’s Dáil contributions as Independent TD for Galway West shows a speech critical of banks in 2017 during a debate on the tracker-mortgage scandal, Marie O’Halloran reports.

This centred around banks overcharging tens of thousands of customers after they denied them a tracker rate they were entitled to – 1 per cent above European Central Bank rate – or charged the wrong rate of interest, resulting in the loss of 315 homes and buy-to-let properties.

“The banks did this because they got away with it and they knew the tracker mortgages were good for their customers but not good for the profits of the banks, so they decided they would change that,” Ms Connolly said at the time.

“What the banks have done is wrong, in my opinion, criminally wrong and there should be a serious Garda investigation into it.”

Connolly says Fine Gael is ‘absolutely terrified’ of her campaign

Independent Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly hosted a 'Ceol for Connolly' evening in Vicar Street, Dublin, on Monday. The event featured acts such Christy Moore and The Mary Wallopers. Photo: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Fine Gael intensified its attacks on Catherine Connolly on Monday as both candidates in the presidential election prepare for the final television debate of the campaign on RTÉ on Tuesday night, Pat Leahy, Ellen Coyne and Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

Despite a backlash from several quarters, including pointed remarks from Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, Fine Gael continued to accuse Ms Connolly of “hypocrisy” for appearing for banks in home repossession cases while being critical of the banks and campaigning for an end to evictions.

Ms Connolly hit back at Fine Gael, and claimed the party was deploying these tactics because it was “absolutely terrified” of her campaign.

“I think they’re absolutely terrified, and that they would resort to such tactics just reflects on their terror and their fear of the change in Ireland. And they are utterly out of touch,” Ms Connolly said.

She called on Ms Humphreys to withdraw comments that the Fine Gael candidate had made over the weekend, when Ms Humphreys implied that Ms Connolly had made money out of people’s misfortune. Ms Connolly said home repossessions after the financial crash were the consequence of government policies.

“I saw packed courts, I saw the consequences of government policies, saving the banks. I saw people being evicted from their houses, directly consequent on government policy. I saw county registrars bent over backwards not to put people out of their houses, and finding every possible way to avoid that,” she said.

In an interview with her local radio station Shannonside Northern Sound, Heather Humphreys said: “I am not attacking Catherine’s work as a barrister, I am highlighting her hypocrisy as a politician.

“She criticised the same banks that she repossessed homes for. I’m pointing out the hypocrisy of working for the banks in the courts to repossess houses and saying something different in the council chamber in Galway or in the Dáil chamber.”

Humphreys commits to engaging with Lucia O’Farrell

During the same interview, Ms Humphreys became emotional when asked about criticism from Lucia O’Farrell of the Fine Gael’s candidate failure to support the family’s campaign.

Last month, The Irish Times revealed that Ms O’Farrell was “terribly disappointed” that, as a TD and minister, Humphreys did not support the family’s campaign for a public inquiry into the 2011 death of her son Shane in a hit-and-run by a man who was out on bail at the time.

“What can I say only that I’m sorry, I really am sorry. And I wish, I wish that I could say something that would bring her son back. And I’m sorry for the entire family and all that they’ve had to go through. And I’m glad they got their state apology, ” Ms Humphreys said.

“I’m sorry that they feel that I haven’t done enough. I genuinely am.”

Presenter Collette Fitzpatrick commented that Ms Humphreys appeared to be emotional. Ms Humphreys said “Well, I feel sorry for her, because, believe you me, we all have children, and that could have been any of us.”

“The person that killed her son shouldn’t have been on the road that day.”

Asked how she would feel if the Connolly campaign released a similar video about her, Ms Humphreys said that she had suffered “sectarian abuse” throughout the campaign.

“The amount of abuse that my family have received during this campaign on social media, and it’s coming from the far left … the amount of abuse that they have received, I’ve never seen the like of it before,” Ms Humphreys said.

“The amount of sectarian abuse that has been out there in terms of my religion and my traditions and where I come from.”

Ms said she has not spoken to Ms O’Farrell during the presidential campaign, but committed to engaging with her in the future.

Humphreys confirms Cootehill Credit Union pursued people through courts for debt

Irish presidential candidate Heather Humphreys canvasses in Gorey in Co Wexford, ahead of polling day on Friday. Photo credit should read: Grainne Ni Aodha/PA Wire

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys has said that her former Credit Union did pursue people through the courts for debt when she was the manager, but that she was never involved in repossession cases.

Speaking on The Big Interview on Virgin Media on Monday night, Ms Humphreys confirmed that Cootehill Credit Union had been forced to pursue people through the courts for debt, Ellen Coyne reports.

Asked about whether she had pursued people for bad debt, Ms Humphreys said that when you work in a Credit Union you “try to work with people” who can’t pay back their loans.

“When you have exhausted all of those channels, there is a duty to collect the debt that is owed to the credit union. And yes, every credit union did the same thing,” Ms Humphreys said.

“There were people that had to go to court, but I didn’t evict anybody out of their houses.”

Ms Humphreys said that there were no repossession cases, but confirmed that she did have to pursue people through the courts.

“You have to pay your debts. Otherwise, there would be no Credit Unions.”