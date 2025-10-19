Classes for people with autism to be reinstated after halt due to noise complaint

Classes for people with autism that were stopped due to a noise complaint are to be reinstated following an apology by Meath County Council.

The All Ability Learning Ireland classes were providing one-to-one RPM (Rapid Prompting Method) lessons at the Enfield community and enterprise hub, which shares a building with the local library.

RPM classes use a system of prompts, letter boards and keyboards to help individuals with autism, especially those who are non-verbal or have minimal speech, learn to communicate by spelling.

Teacher and founder Colleen Mannion had been renting a space in the hub since the end of May and providing the individual classes to seven people on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

However, last week she was told that due to a noise complaint, her contract would not be renewed when it expired at the end of October. Colleen stopped the classes straight away due to the upset caused to herself, her clients and their parents.

At the time she described the situation as “disheartening and heartbreaking” and said it was seclusion and not inclusion.

On Friday Ms Mannion said Meath County Council contacted her to apologise and to offer her the room in the hub back for classes.

“I met with the council and they offered a heartfelt apology to the families and several likely solutions were reached,” she said.

“They offered us the room back in the hub but also the use of the sensory room in the library and/or a combination of both.

“They said the facility was fully inclusive and that this incident should never have happened.”

Ellen Rochford, whose nine-year old son Finn attends the class and said the incident “felt like segregation”, said she was delighted with the outcome.

“I felt the council’s apology was heartfelt and sincere. I’m glad we have reached a resolution that ensures our children are welcome into the library like every other child,” she said.

“Silence is never an option when fairness and inclusion is at stake.”

In a statement Meath County Council said it has continued to actively engage with different groups over the past week to resolve the recent situation that developed at the Enfield hub.

“Meath County Council prides itself on its commitment to inclusivity in the delivery of all its services, ensuring that every individual feels valued and heard,” it said.

“This ongoing commitment to our customers with additional needs is especially evident in the range of services and resources provided within our Library Service.”