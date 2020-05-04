Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5m as countries ease lockdowns

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday and deaths neared a quarter of a million.

North America and European countries, where growth rates are easing, still accounted for most of the new infections reported in recent days.

But case numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa and Russia, and experts expressed concern that the overall data falls well short of the true impact of the pandemic.

Globally, there were 74,779 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Reuters tally that is based on official government data, taking total cases to about 3.52 million.

That compares with about about 3 million to 5 million cases of severe illness caused annually by seasonal influenza, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), but falls far short of the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and infected an estimated 500 million people.

Deaths related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus, stood at 246,920. The first death was reported on January 10th in Wuhan, China, after the virus emerged there in December.

The daily rate of new cases worldwide has been sitting in a 2 per cent-3 per cent range over the past week, versus a peak of around 13 per cent in mid-March, prompting many countries to begin easing lockdown measures that have upended businesses and crippled the global economy.

The loosening of restrictions has proved controversial, however, as experts debate the best strategy to ensure there is no large “second wave” outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking a significant moment that indicated the country’s bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus was working.

It was the first time since the outbreak took hold in mid-March that the country has reported zero new cases. New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict month-long lockdown after the outbreak began.

The lockdown rules were eased a little last week to help reopen the economy, but many restrictions remain in place. Many businesses — including most retail stores and sit-down restaurants — remain closed, most schoolchildren are learning from home, and people are required to maintain social distancing.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern said a decision would be made next Monday on whether to ease the rules further. “We cannot afford to squander the good work to date when our end goal is so close and within reach,” she said.

New Zealand has reported nearly 1,500 cases of the virus and 20 deaths.

JAPAN

Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that experts supported the government’s plan to extend a state of emergency through to the end of May.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe is set to formally announce an extension after the plan gets parliamentary approval later on Monday.

Japan has more than 15,000 cases and 510 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Mr Nishimura earlier said Tokyo and other prefectures being hit hard by the virus are expected to keep the emergency measures fully in place, while they could be eased elsewhere if ample preventive steps are taken.

RUSSIA

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.

This brought Russia’s nationwide tally to 145,268, the country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

It also reported 76 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.

ICELAND

High schools, hair salons, dentists and other businesses across Iceland are reopening after six weeks of lockdown, after the North Atlantic nation managed to tame its coronavirus outbreak.

Iceland has confirmed 1,799 cases of the virus, but just 10 people have died. The number of new Covid-19 cases each day has fallen from 106 at the peak of the outbreak to single digits — even, on some days, zero.

Iceland’s success reflects decisive action by authorities, who used a rigorous policy of testing and tracking to find and isolate infected people, even when they had no symptoms. Even so, Iceland’s chief epidemiologist, Thorolfur Gudnason, said: “I didn’t expect the recovery to be this fast.”

MALAYSIA

Many business sectors reopened in parts of Malaysia as prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government sought to reach a balance between curbing the virus and reviving the hard-hit economy.

But the move has split public opinion amid fears that the sudden reopening of economic activities could spark a new wave of infection.

Nine of the country’s 13 states, including the richest state Selangor, either refused to reopen or restricted the list of businesses that can operate. Mass gatherings and interstate travel remain banned. Virus cases have dropped sharply in recent weeks but a slight rise of 227 infections was reported over the weekend. Malaysia has confirmed 6,298 cases, with 105 deaths.

INDIA

India has relaxed some lockdown restrictions even as the pace of infection has slightly accelerated.

On Monday some economic activities resumed after a near-total five-week halt.

Normal life, albeit with masks, social distancing and stringent hygiene standards, has started to return in low-risk areas, while constraints on movement and work continued elsewhere in the country.

India has about 42,500 virus cases, 11,706 recoveries and 1,373 deaths, and had tested more than a million samples by Monday. But at 758 tests per million, India is among the countries testing the lowest fraction of their population. And experts warn that the virus has yet to peak.

CHINA

China reported three new virus cases, all brought from overseas, and no new deaths.

Just 481 people remain in hospitals with about 1,000 under monitoring and isolation for appearing to have the virus or for having tested positive but without showing symptoms.

China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths from Covid-19 among 82,880 cases.

VIETNAM

Students across Vietnam started returning to classrooms on Monday after being closed for three months.

The schools require masks and temperature checks among measures to minimise the risk of outbreaks.

Vietnam has confirmed 271 cases of Covid-19. It has not reported a new case in the community for nearly three weeks.

All educational institutions were closed at the beginning of February when the first infections of coronavirus were reported in the country. All teaching activities were moved online. Last month, the country imposed travel restrictions and closed businesses for three weeks to contain the spread of the virus.-AP/Reuters