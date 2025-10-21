Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at prison to begin five-year sentence

France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy, with his wife Carla Bruni, leaves his residence to present himself to La Santé prison for incarceration on a five-year prison sentence. Photograph: Julien De Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrived at La Santé prison in Paris on Tuesday to start a five-year sentencefor conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya, in a stunning downfall for a man who led the country between 2007 and 2012.

The former conservative president left his home earlier, walking hand in hand with his wife Carla Bruni and cheered on by a crowd of supporters chanting “Nicolas, Nicolas” and singing France’s La Marseillaise national anthem.

Mr Sarkozy, who was the conservative president of France between 2007 and 2012, will become the first former French leader to be jailed since Nazi collaborator Marshal Philippe Pétain after the second World War.

“I’m not afraid of prison. I’ll keep my head held high, including at the prison gates,” Mr Sarkozy told La Tribune Dimanche newspaper before his incarceration.

Sébastien Cauwel, who heads the country’s prison system including the high-profile La Santé jail, said the former president would be held in isolation.

“He will be able to access the exercise yard, on his own, twice a day, he will have access to an activities room while on his own and he will be alone when inside his prison cell,” Cauwel told RTL Radio.

The conviction caps years of legal battles over allegations that his 2007 campaign took millions in cash from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later overthrown and killed during the Arab Spring uprisings.

While Mr Sarkozy was found guilty of conspiring with close aides to orchestrate the scheme, he was acquitted of personally receiving or using the funds.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing and called the case politically motivated, saying judges were seeking to humiliate him. He has appealed, but the nature of his sentence means he must go to jail as his appeal process plays out.

The former president has already been convicted in a separate corruption case, in which he was found guilty of trying to obtain confidential information from a judge in return for career favours, serving that sentence by wearing an electronic tag around the ankle.

Mr Sarkozy’s isolation unit at La Santé prison in Paris, which in the past has housed leftist militant “Carlos the Jackal” and Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, features inmates are housed in single cells and kept apart during outdoor activities for security reasons.

Conditions are similar to the rest of the prison: cells measure nine to 12sq m and, following renovations, include private showers.

Mr Sarkozy will have access to a television – for a monthly fee of €14 – and a landline telephone.

Mr Sarkozy’s lawyer, Jean-Michel Darrois, told Franceinfo radio that Mr Sarkozy was getting ready for prison by bringing along pullovers and earplugs.

“He has put together a few bags in which he has put some pullovers, as prisons can be cold, and some earplugs, as there could also be a lot of noise,” said Mr Darrois.

Mr Sarkozy had also told Le Figaro he would take three books for his first week behind bars, including Alexandre Dumas’s The Count of Monte Cristo – the story of a man unjustly imprisoned who plots his revenge against those who betrayed him.

The decision to jail a former president has sparked outrage among Mr Sarkozy’s political allies and the far right.

However, the ruling reflects a shift in France’s approach to white-collar crime, following reforms introduced under a previous socialist government. In the 1990s and 2000s, many convicted politicians avoided prison altogether.

To counter perceptions of impunity, French judges are increasingly issuing “provisional execution” orders – requiring sentences to begin immediately, even as appeals are pending – legal experts and politicians told Reuters.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been banned from running for office under the same “provisional execution” provision, pending an appeal early next year.

According to an October 1st Elabe poll for BFM TV, 58 per cent of French respondents believe the verdict was impartial, and 61 per cent support the decision to send Mr Sarkozy to jail without waiting for the appeal.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had warm relations with Mr Sarkozy and Ms Bruni, said on Monday he had met Mr Sarkozy ahead of his incarceration.

Justice minister Gérald Darmanin, who is close to Mr Sarkozy, told France Inter radio he would go to visit the former president.- Reuters