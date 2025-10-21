White House’s East Wing partially demolished as work begins on Trump’s $250m ballroom

Construction works on the White House grounds on Monday. Photograph: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Construction crews have started demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House to make way for Donald Trump’s planned ballroom, prompting widespread criticism on social media and beyond.

One former lawmaker even called the renovation an “​​utter desecration”.

The Washington Post, which obtained and published photos of the demolition activity and cited two eyewitnesses, reported on Monday that demolition was under way, and shared an image showing construction in progress and parts of the exterior ripped down.

Other images, including ones seen in the New York Post, also show demolition of parts of the East Wing.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the Guardian.

On his Truth Social platform on Monday, Mr Trump said “ground has been broken on the White House” to build the new ballroom.

“I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly,” he added.

Earlier, at a ceremony in Washington, DC celebrating the NCAA champion Louisiana State University baseball team on Monday, Mr Trump said his administration was planning to build “the most beautiful ballroom in the country”.

“I didn’t know I’d be standing here right now because, right on the other side, you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically,” he said.

Plans to build an enormous $250 million (€215 million) ballroom addition to the White House – one of the largest projects at the White House in more than a century – emerged in July. At the time, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the renovated space would span 8,300sq m and seat up to 650 people. Officials said it would be paid for by Mr Trump and unnamed donors.

Of the renovation, Mr Trump said in July: “In the White House, for 150 years, they’ve wanted to have a ballroom.” He addded: “There’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms.

“I’m good at building things and we’re going to build quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful, top, top of the line.”

Reports broke in August that work would begin in September. It is expected to be completed before the end of Mr Trump’s second term, in January 2029.

Mr Trump previously claimed that the new structure would not “interfere with the current building”, according to the Washington Post.

“It’ll be near it but not touching it – and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” Mr Trump said during an executive order signing in July, according to the Post. “It’s my favorite. It’s my favorite place. I love it.”

Earlier this month, Mr Trump hosted a dinner at the White House for donors funding the ballroom. During the event, he reportedly opened the curtains of the East Room to show where construction on the ballroom had started. He told the guests that the new venue would feature bulletproof glass, accommodate 1,000 people and be capable of hosting a presidential inauguration.

Guests at the dinner reportedly included representatives from Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Palantir and Lockheed Martin.

Concerns and criticisms over Trump’s renovation plans have come from lawmakers and from social media.

Democratic congressman Mark Takano of California proposed a Bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds for any construction or renovation at the White House during a government shutdown, unless the work is directly related to health or safety. Monday marked day 20 of the government shutdown.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican member of Congress, called the renovation an “​​utter desecration”.

“If I ran for President in 2028, I’d run on taking a bulldozer to Trump’s ballroom, an utter desecration of the peoples’ house,” Walsh said in a post on X on Monday, reacting to a picture showing part of the White House being demolished.

“In fact, I’d invite the American people one weekend to bring their own sledgehammers & crowbars to the White House to help tear that abomination down.”

“Wealth & income inequality is at record highs in America, but glad we’re spending $250m on a vanity project,” said human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid. - Guardian