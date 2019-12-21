Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT --10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols). LOOKING AHEAD, Christmas Eve, First Evensong of Christmas with the Dedication of the Crib at 5pm. Christmas Day -Holy Communion at 10am and Sung Eucharist at 11am. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) FOURTH Sunday of Advent -Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. On CHRISTMAS EVE, services are at 8pm (Festival of Nine Lessons at Carols) and 11pm (First Choral Communion of Christmas) Christmas Day at 11am (Sung Eucharist). The cathedral is ordinarily open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org for regular updates

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City -Fourth Sunday of ADVENT --Eucharist at 11am and Festival of Nine Lessons at 3:30pm. Weekday services at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. LOOKING AHEAD -Christmas Eve Eucharist at 11pm and Christmas Day Festal Eucharist at 11am. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St Finn Barre’s) FOURTH Sunday of Advent -Services are at 8am (Said Eucharist), 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 4pm (Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols). CHRISTMAS EVE at 10am (Morning Prayer, 12 noon (Eucharist) and 4pm (Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols). CHRISTMAS DAY at 8am (Said Eucharist in Dean’s Chapel) and 11:15am (Blessing of the Crib and Festival Choral Eucharist of the Nativity). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 10am (Morning Prayer) and 12 noon (The Eucharist). Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). FESTIVAL SERVICE of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday 22nd Dec at 7:30pm. Christmas Eve midnight service at 11:30pm and Christmas Day Festival Eucharist at 11:30am. The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The cathedral is widely recognised locally, nationally and internationally for its active promotion of ecumenical and bridge-building activities. This role is reflected in the regard in which the building is held as a religious venue, which is acceptable to all sections of the community. The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Downpatrick -Down Cathedral Third Sunday of Advent -11:30am (with Holy Communion). Thursday at 10am with Holy Communion. CHRISTMAS EVE at 7:30pm (Carol Service) and 11:30pm (Midnight Communion). CHRISTMAS DAY at 11am (Holy Communion). You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral from Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is, first and foremost, a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information

Enniskillen -St Macartin’s Cathedral Fourth Sunday of Advent. Carol Service at 11am. Christmas Eve at 11pm and Christmas Day at 9am (Holy Communion One) and 10:30am (Holy Communion Two). Young people are asked to bring a toy with them to church for the Deans walk around (Please note that there are no evening services on 22nd and 29th December. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edan’s Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Wills: Mass for Mens voices, Handl: Canite tuba in Sion, Preacher: The Revd J.D.M. Clarke, Prebendary of Tipper. 15.15 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS sung by the Cathedral Choir Music by Howells, Oades, Head, Ireland, Mathias Nicholson. CHRISTMAS EVE - 16.00 A FESTIVAL OF NINE LESSONS CAROLS sung by the Cathedral Choir , broadcast live on RTE Radio 1 (Admission by ticket only). CHRISTMAS DAY - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys Mens voices) - Haydn: Little Organ Mass, French Trad. Arr. Nicholson: Ding dong Merrily on high, Gant: What child is this Rutter: What sweeter music. Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt., Dean Ordinary. The Cathedral will be CLOSED on Thursday 26 December. EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday. EVENING PRAYER said at 17.30 on Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.15 on Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11am and 7:30pm. We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This is a new initiative that has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join them for coffee at 7:15pm with the church service starting at 7.30pm.You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin -Eucharistic Service is at 9am and 10am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Sunday 22 DecemberThe Fourth Sunday in Advent Monamolin 11.00am (Carol Service) Tuesday 24 December - Christmas Eve Clonevan 8.30pm (Holy Communion) Wednesday 25 December - Christmas Day Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kiltennel 10.15am (Holy Communion) Ardamine 10.30am (Family Service) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Holy Communion)

Bangor Parish Church -FOURTH Sunday of Advent -11:30am (Christingle Celebration) and 7pm-9pm (Contemporary Carol Sevice). Christmas Eve Communion at 11pm and Christmas Day Celebration at 10am. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. Rector, Nigel Parker. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday 22nd December 8.30am Holy Communion 2; 11am Morning Prayer 2; 7pm, Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. Christmas Eve 11pm Sacred Carols; 11.30pm Midnight Communion. Christmas Day 9am Holy Communion; 10.30am Family Service; 11.40am Short Communion Service.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 10.30am - Family Service. 24th December - Service of Holy Communion 1 at 11.30pm. Christmas Day - Family Service of Holy Communion 2.

Church of St John the Baptist is located at Seafield Road, West, Clontarf, Dublin 3. FOURTH Sunday of Advent, 22nd December at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Morning Prayer) and Sunday Club in the Parish Centre. All are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Revd Lesley Robinson. Visit; http://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org/

Church of St John the Evangelist FOURTH Sunday of Advent. Service is at 11:30am and all are welcome. We are located at Coolock, Dublin 5, between the Oscar Traynor Road and Malahide Road; next to the Odeon Cinema. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org

Cork Carrigaline Union. 11am- Holy Communion - St Mary’s Carrigaline. 4pm-Festival of Nine Lessons Carols - St John’s Monkstown. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org Tuesday 24th December 2019-Christmas Eve - Carrigaline Union. 4pm-Carols around the Crib- St Mary’s Carrigaline. 11:30pm-First Eucharist of the Nativity - St Mary’s Carrigaline Wednesday 25th December 2019-Christmas Day. Carrigaline Union. 9.30am- Holy Communion- St John’s Monkstown. 11am -Holy Communion- St Mary’s Carrigaline.

Enniscorthy (St Mary’s Church) Fourth Sunday of Advent --11:30am with Holy Communion. Church Street, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Howth, Co Dublin (St Mary’s Parish) Sundays at 9:30am (Morning Prayer) and 11am (Holy Communion). Family Service at 11am on 2nd Sunday of each month and Family Communion Service at 11am on 4th Sunday -this service has a Sunday Special group for young children during school term time. Midweek Service on Wednesdays at 10:30am. We look forward to seeing you, Canon Kevin Brew (Rector). Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin --FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT --we are an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. We aim to make worship, learning from the Bible, mission and being open to the Holy Spirit, a priority in our life together. Services are on Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (All Age Service). CHRISTMAS EVE at 10pm and CHRISTMAS DAY at 9am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (Family Christmas Service). Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen, Rector

Killarney (St Mary’s -Church of the Sloes) 11am at Kenmare Place, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Family Service is on the first Sunday of the month, and Parish Communion on all other Sundays. Christmas Eve Communion is at 11pm and Christmas Day Communion at 11am. All are Welcome. Visit: http://churchofthesloes.ie/

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hr. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 16.00 hrs. Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. 19.00 hrs. No Evening Service. Christmas Eve 23.00 hrs. First Eucharist of Christmas. Christmas Day - 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Family Service. 11.45 hrs. Holy Communion - Rite Two.

St Audoen Cornmarket 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday; with Epiphany Carols, Sunday 5 January). Christmas Day, 10.00 Festal Eucharist. During works, access to the Church is through the OPw Visitor Centre

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Eucharist. Christmas Day, 11.30 Festal Eucharist. Sunday 29 December, 11.30 Matins. Preacher, James Kilbey, Diocesan lay reader.

St James Church, Crinken, Bray, Co Wicklow -Morning Worship at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We aspire to be a blessing to the community in which we live, and we hope to grow as followers of Jesus. We are located on the old Dublin Road half way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit: www.crinken.ie

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 09.00 Holy Communion, 10.30 Holy Communion. Christmas Eve 23.30 Holy Communion. Christmas Day 10.30 Family Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish Saturday 21st December. 4.00 p.m., Community Carol Service in Courtyard of Marlay House. Sunday 22nd December. 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. 7.00 p.m., Carols by Candlelight. Tuesday 24th December (Christmas Eve). 11.00 p.m., Holy Communion. Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day). 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.05 a.m., Service for children. 11.15 a.m., Holy Communion. Thursday 26th December (Feast of St. Stephen). 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion.

Zion Church, Rathgar, Dublin SERVICES FOR CHRISTMAS Sunday, 22nd December - The Fourth Sunday of Advent - 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Matins. 5.00pm Carols by Candlelight. All welcome. Tuesday, 24th December Christmas Eve, 11.00pm The First Eucharist of Christmas. Wednesday, 25th December, Christmas Day: 9.00am Holy Communion; 10.30am Family Service of Holy Communion. Thursday, 26th December - St.Stephen’s Day - 10.30am Holy Communion.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City -11am on Sunday 22nd December and 10am on Christmas Day. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada and Trinity Churches, Cork ..10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton) and 11:45am at Little William Street, Cork City (off York Street). All are welcome. Rev Richie Cronin. Visit our websites: Facebook.com/AghadaPresbyterian and www.presbyteriancork.com

Arklow Presbyterian Church meets at 10am, with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 1/2 mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Bray (St Andrew’s) 11:30am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Reverend Andrew Gill

Bushmills, Co Antrim Sunday 22nd Dec at 11:30am (Nine Lessons and Carols Service) Christmas Day at 10:30am. We are located at Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin Fourth Sunday in Advent -Lessons and Carols for all the Family. 9:30am (Sacrament of Holy Communion) and 11am (Morning Worship). Christmas Day at 10am (Family Service for Christmas). Rev. Purvis Campbell. Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Christ Church, Sandymount -United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk or contact the Rev. Colin Anderson (Vacancy Convener) at candersonpresbyterianireland.org

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin -Sunday 22nd Dec at 11am (All Age Worship Service). Christmas Day at 10:30am. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie or our Facebook page

Corboy and Mullingar 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. Rev Daniel Reyes-Martin. On Sunday 22nd December, we meet at 12 noon in Mullingar for our Annual Carol Service, and on Christmas Day we meet at the earlier time 10:30am in Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you

Corraneary, Ervey and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corraneary Presbyterian Church. Ervey Presbyterian Church meets at 12 noon. Rev. John O Donnell

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am with Communion. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre (DPCC). On Sunday 22nd December we will have our Childrens Nativity Play at 10:30am at (DPCC) and on Christmas Day we meet at 10am at Donabate Educate Together National School (ETNS). Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com or Tel: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church -Sunday 22nd Dec at 10:30am, and Carols by Candlelight at 6:30pm. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dundalk Presbyterian Church is located at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev Jonathan Porter. Little Starfish parents and tots group; every Tuesday from 9:15am - 11:15am in the church hall. All Welcome. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church Sunday 22nd December at 11am (with creche available from 10:40am). CHRISTMAS DAY at 10am. We are located at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome, Rev David Cupples. Visit: http://eknpres.org to find out more.

Fermoy, Co Cork -we meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. Rev William Montgomery. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan and Monaghan (Ballyalbany) Glennan Church meets at 10:30am at Glaslough, Co Monaghan and Ballyalbany Church meets at 11:45am for tea and coffee followed by the service at 12 noon. Ballyalbany is located on the northern side of Monaghan Town. All are welcome. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/glennan.church or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church -Sunday 22nd December at 10am in Malahide and in Howth at 11:45am. Christmas Eve Carols at 4:30pm in Malahide. Christmas Day at 10am (Malahide) and 11am (Howth). Please note earlier time. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during Sunday Services. You are welcome to stay with us for tea and coffee after Sunday Service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10.30am led by Rev, Brian Wilson. Christmas Day Service 10.30am led by Rev. David Nesbitt. Visitors are very welcome.

Kilkenny City -11:30am (Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am). All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit: facebook.com/ballinapresbyterian/ or Tel: 086 0330 196

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist. 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Lucan Presbyterian Church 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (First) Sunday Worship at 11:30am. Rev Alan S McQuade. First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am, Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down 11am and evening service at 7pm. Christmas Day at 10am. Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit: facebook.com/newcastlepresbyterianchurch

Portadown (First), Co Armagh Sunday 22nd December at 11am and 6:30pm. (Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm). Christmas Eve from 6:30pm to 10:30pm (CE Christmas Carol) and Christmas Morning Service at 10:30am. We are a Christ-centred, Bible-believing and prayer-focused Church. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church meets on Sundays at 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. Rev David Clarke. CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards in the church hall. A warm welcome awaits you. For further details, visit: facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10am. Rev. Alan McQuade. We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the petrol station) and we are located a further 100 metres on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches meet on Sundays at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. There is a prayer time 20 minutes before each service. THEME for December is Love Came Down At Christmas -teaching from 1 Corinthians 13. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit our new website: https://wexfordchurch.com or our Facebook page: facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Belfast Central Mission, Sandy Row Sunday Service at 11am -Rev J Parke. For further information, visit: belfastcentralmission.org or our Facebook page: facebook.com/SandyRowMethodistChurch

Christ Church, Sandymount -United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Dublin Central Mission, Abbey Street Sunday Service at 11am and weekly healing services at 1:05pm on Wednesdays. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more.

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sun 22nd Morning Worship 11am. Evening Carol Service 7pm. Christmas Eve 11.15pm Holy Communion.Christmas Day 10am Christmas Day Service. For further details www.dlmc.org

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 11.00am Morning Worship, Rev Katherine Kehoe

Limerick City -United Presbyterian and Methodist. 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church

Monaghan Methodist Church Rev Rowan Zeelie. 10:30am on 1st and 3rd Sundays and at 11:30am on 5th Sunday (United Service Augher, Aughnacloy, Ballynanny Monaghan rotating venue. Contact 087 2787 517 or 048 8676 2639 for details.

Sutton Methodist Church, Dublin 10am at corner of Howth Road and Church Road, Sutton, Dublin 13. Service of Worship and Sunday school. We warmly invite you to join with our Church family as we meet together on Sunday mornings to worship and praise God for all He has done for us. Please stay after the service for a cup of tea/coffee and fellowship. Revd David Nixon. Visit: www.irishmethodist.org/suttonmethodist

BAPTIST

The Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, Castlebar, Co Mayo -we meet at Anchor House, 9 Humbert Mall in the centre of Castlebar. Sunday Service is at 11am, and Bible study is at 7:30pm on Thursdays. There is also an after-school Bible Club for children on Tuesdays from 4-5pm. Pastor Stephen Childs. All Welcome. Visit www.calvarychurchcastlebar.ie

Calvary Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo meets in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. Pastor David Murphy. All Welcome.