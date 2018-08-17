Motorcyclist in his 50s killed road collision in Co Kildare

A man in his 50s has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 4x4 vehicle in Co Kildare.

The incident happened on the R445 near Monasterevin at about 2.30pm on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and sole occupant of the 4x4 vehicle, a man in his 60s, was also taken by ambulance to Naas .

Gardaí said his condition is not known at this time.

The R445 is currently closed to traffic west of Monasterevin to facilitate Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Kildare Garda station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111.