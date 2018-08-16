Vatican expresses ‘shame and sorrow’ for sex abuse by clergy

The Vatican, in its first response to the US grand jury report on ‘predator’ priests in Pennsylvania, has expressed “shame and sorrow” for sex abuse by members of the clergy.

In a statement, the Vatican said the Catholic Church “must learn hard lessons from its past” and vowed to hold abusers and enablers accountable.

The “need to comply” with civial law, including mandatory reporting of abuse against minors, was stressed.

And the Vatican said Pope Francis understood how “these crimes can shake the faith and spirit of believers” and vowed to “root out this tragic horror”.

More than 300 “predator” priests in Pennsylvania are accused of abusing more than 1,000 children across seven decades, a grand jury said in a devastating report that decried a systematic cover-up by the Catholic Church.

While the report led to charges against two priests, one of whom has pleaded guilty, the majority of those responsible are dead and the vast majority of crimes happened too long ago to prosecute, officials said.

Pope Francis will visit Ireland on Saturday, August 25th.

His record on child protection was described as having been a “dismal failure” by Ian Elliott, the former chief executive of the Irish Catholic Church’s National Board for Safeguarding Children.

Mr Elliott said “he needs to come [TO IRELAND]with a mindset that it’s not good enough to simply apologise for what has happened”,

Ian Elliott said Pope Francis “needs to say: ‘This is what we’re going to do now, this is how we’re going to move forward, these are the initiatives we’re going to drive through.’”

