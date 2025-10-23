AIB reduces some mortgage rates by 0.65%

AIB said the reductions could benefit more than 10,000 people each month, saving as much as €105 each month or €1,270 annually. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

AIB has reduced a number of its non-green fixed mortgage rates by up to 0.65 per cent, with other lenders across the group also reducing rates.

The bank said the reductions could benefit more than 10,000 people each month, saving as much as €105 each month or €1,270 annually.

The cuts will take effect from the 24th October, for new and existing customers.

Customers on AIB’s 5-year fixed rate for non-Green mortgages reduced by 0.65 per cent while their other non-green fixed rate mortgages have also been reduced.

AIB Group lender EBS has reduced its Green 4-year fixed rate rates by 0.35 per cent having also made reductions to its non-Green rates. A selection of Haven’s non-Green mortgage rates have also been cut by up to 0.35 per cent.

“AIB Group is pleased to offer a number of significant interest rate changes which could be of benefit to our customers on their home loans,” managing director of retail banking Geraldine Casey said.

“We continue to take a balanced and measured approach to interest rate changes, offering choice, value and convenience across our AIB, EBS and Haven brands.”

“We understand that some customers are buying a home in areas where green properties are limited,” she said, “These new non-green rates in AIB and Haven will provide significant support to those customers, while the EBS green Fixed rate reduction is extremely competitive.”