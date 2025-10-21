‘Urgent’ review ordered into case of girl in State care allegedly sexually assaulted in Saggart

The Government has ordered a review as a “matter of urgency” into the alleged serious sexual assault of a girl who had been under the care of Tusla in west Dublin.

Minister for Children Norma Foley has said that she has tasked the National Review Panel, which examines serious incidents in the care of children, with carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Ms Foley said she still had faith in Tusla, the state’s child and family agency, and she declined to say who, from any State agency, would be held responsible.

Ms Foley said that it was a “very, very worrying case” but that she was limited in what she could say while a Garda investigation was ongoing.

“I think it’s our human instinct really to want to mind and to guard and protect a child. And I’m really, really conscious that at the heart of this is a child, and I want to say that that child is very much in my thoughts, and, like the rest of the country, in our thoughts and indeed in our heart.”

She announced on Tuesday that she has directed the National Review Panel (NRP) to “immediately begin a piece of work, an investigation, into this case.”

“That they would make whatever necessary findings or recommendations that they deem fit. And I’ve asked them that they would do that as a matter of urgency and I want to acknowledge that they have agreed to do that,” Ms Doley said.

The Minister said she has asked the NRP to issue an interim report in the “shortest time frame.”

“I would like to get as much information as quickly as possible,” Ms Foley said.

Asked if she had faith in Tusla, Ms Foley said “I have no reason not [to] at this point.”

Ms Foley has discussed the case with Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, following reports about the immigration status of the alleged perpetrator. She said that Mr O’Callaghan had taken a “very firm line” on deportations and that there have been an increase in deportations and chartered flights.

Asked who would be held responsible if failings in state care were identified in this case, Ms Foley said: “I don’t wish to prejudice any case that is before the courts, that’s hugely important.”

“I am not going to pre-empt anything that comes from this National Review Panel’s work, I think that would be wrong of me, it would be remiss of me,” Ms Foley said.

A man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with the alleged assault but he cannot be identified because of rules that apply to all sexual assault cases. The charge sheet states that the alleged assault took place at Garter Lane, Saggart.

In an appeal to those planning to organise a protest on Tuesday evening near where the crime is alleged to have taken place, Ms Foley said she would “ask people to allow the process to continue.”

“At this point, all of the information that Tusla have provided, they have shown that they have provided for an appropriately registered, appropriate staffed environment for the child,” Ms Foley said.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has sought a meeting with the two ministers, Ms Foley and Mr O’Callaghan, to discuss public safety issues after the alleged sexual assault.

The incident had caused “widespread fear in the Saggart and surrounding areas,” said Dublin mid-west TD Eoin Ó Broin, adding that the party’s thoughts in the first instance were with the child.

Mark Ward, the other Sinn Féin TD in the constituency, said the ministers should set out action to address safety concerns. “We have written to both ministers today seeking an urgent meeting and pressing them and other relevant State agencies to engage with the local community as a matter of urgency,” Mr Ward said.