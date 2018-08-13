Irish researchers make key breakthrough on ‘brain-like’ computers

A new generation of “neuromorphic” computers will be able to carry out ultra-fast sensory processing, image recognition, and motor control prompting movement tasks which are natural to the human brain.

At the core of these computers are nanowire networks, made of microscopic threads of nickel or silver, that “mimic the brain” in how they send and processinformation.

Nanowires are similar to normal electrical wires but are extremely small - typically a few hundred atoms thick, or less than one thousandth of the thickness of a human hair.

They are used in “neuromorphic” computers which are predicted to be the next frontier in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

While the remarkable properties of these “nanowires” in processing information has been known for some time, the extent to which they mimic how the human brain works has been further underlined in new research from a team of Irish and US scientists.

Researchers at AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland-funded materials science centre have provided further evidence of the effectiveness of nanowire networks.

They found that the difference between neuromorphic semi-conductors and standard computer semiconductors lies in the way their transistors are laid out and inter-related.

Connections

They are powered by billions of transistors arranged to work in parallel across what is being called “inter-neuron connections”.

These operate like synapses, the junctions between nerve cells in the central nervous system and brain.

The research was a collaboration between professors John Boland and Mauro Ferreira, AMBER researchers in Trinity College, and Prof Justin Holmes, AMBER researcher at UCC, who are working in collaboration with researchers from Duke University in the US.

This new understanding of the effectiveness of materials at the nanoscale may determine how these materials are designed; ultimately enabling more efficient devices, by reducing resistance to current flow and also increasing battery life in hand-held devices.

Establishing the optimum pathway to operate across complex networks is a ubiquitous problem: from information networks such as the internet to physical networks of roadways to highly interconnected biological networks within the brain.

To be able to do so quickly and in an energy-efficient way is critical in developing next generation computers.

In research published on Monday the journal Nature Communications researchers describe how this may be achieved in the development of hardware using “neural network systems with brain-inspired architectures”.

Simulation

Through experiment and simulation, the team elucidated the properties of nanowire networks that give rise to singular or multiple “connectivity pathways”.

Just like normal wires, they can be made from a variety of different materials and typically have surface coatings to make transmission more effective.

The key difference between these processors and the ones used in your computer is that they process data in an analog, rather than a digital fashion.

This means that instead of sending information in a series of on/off electrical bursts, they vary the intensity of these signals - just like our brain’s synapses do.

By changing the nanowire material or its coating the team found, networks can develop different types of connectivity pathways, and importantly identified the conditions required for the emergence of a single most-efficient pathway, that is quickest and uses least energy.

Prof Boland explained: “To understand preferred pathways, think of walking through a university campus or business park with some grassy areas and paths connecting the different buildings. There will be foot-worn short cuts in the grass that people take to save time and energy. The combination of frequently-used paved and unpaved pathways are the most practical or preferred pathways for moving efficiently.”

Brain circuits

The human brain develops preferred communication pathways that link together different brain circuits or loops to quickly and efficiently complete specific tasks and this research shows evidence for the same behaviour in a nanowire network.

Where one nanowire is in contact with another nanowire a junction is formed that behaves like a memory switch, and the behaviour of the network is dominated by the response of these junctions. “In this work, we discovered a special symmetry that allows a network of junctions to respond as if it is a single junction,” prof Boland said.

A particular class of junctions leads to the emergence of a “winner-takes-all electrically conducting path that spans the entire network, and which we show corresponds to the lowest-energy connectivity path”.

He added: “These results point to the possibility of developing and independently addressing memory levels in complex systems and which we expect to have important implications for computers that operate in a more brain-like fashion.”

The next goal is to understand how to engineer this single or multi-path behaviour, and to develop logic systems based on these nanowire network materials for cognitive signal-processing and decision-making systems, and ultimately a range of neuromorphic computing applications including enhanced sensor technology.

The research was supported by the European Research Council. AMBER is jointly hosted in TCD by the CRANN Institute and Trinity Centre for Bioengineering, which work in conjunction with UCC and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.